Could the Phillies Sign Correa in the Offseason?

Some of the largest news to break following the 2022 MLB trade deadline was that Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is likely to opt out of his contract after the season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

It begs the question: could the Philadelphia Phillies spring for the superstar?

It makes sense on multiple fronts.

For starters, the Phillies need to solidify their middle infield. Second baseman Jean Segura is likely heading out the door, and while rookie Bryson Stott will be entering his sophomore season in 2023, he is far more steady defensively at second base than shortstop.

Additionally, Philadelphia has had to fill the middle infield the last two seasons with platoon or bench players, at times it was an emergency situation. Players such as Ronald Torreyes, Didi Gregorius, Johan Camargo, and Edmundo Sosa (offensively) just won't cut it at a premier position for a contender.

Another factor that makes Correa a perfect fit with the Phillies is his age. At just 28 years old by the time next season rolls around, he is the youngest of the crop of shortstops hitting free agency this offseason.

Philadelphia wants to get younger and Correa fits that bill. He's a player still entering his prime looking for a long term deal, something he was unable to secure this past offseason.

The Phillies have blown past the luxury tax this season, which bodes well for extra spending moving forward. That is especially true for a team with World Series aspirations. Adding Correa on a long term deal, especially if a player like right fielder Nick Castellanos can be moved in the winter, would make financial sense for Phillies' President Dave Dombrowski during this portion of their window of contention.

A career .276/.356/.476 hitter with 147 home runs over the course of eight seasons is a vast improvement not just for the Phillies at the position, but for most of the league as well. Add on his playoff experience, something that is lacking amongst most Philadelphia veterans, and Correa is a perfect fit.

His attitude and swagger fit well with Philadelphia's fanbase and culture. He would be an instant sports icon in the city, all while also helping propel the club into the postseason, perhaps even for a deep October run.

It's not far fetched, and one can expect the Phillies to explore the potential a Correa deal would have to offer.

