Could Trea Turner Be the Philadelphia Phillies' Shortstop in 2023?

Trea Turner made his debut with the Washington Nationals on Aug. 21, 2015 against the Milwaukee Brewers when he came in as part of a double-switch in the seventh inning. The then 22-year-old was 0-for-2 in the first game of his major league career.

Interestingly, though, three current Philadelphia Phillies appeared in that game: Bryce Harper was in right field for the Nationals, while Jean Segura led off and appeared at shortstop for the Brewers, and Corey Knebel faced one Nationals batter to finish out the sixth inning.

Harper and Turner were teammates in Washington until the end of the 2018 season. In that time, Turner broke out and began to solidify himself as one of the top shortstops in the league. In nearly seven seasons with the Nationals, Turner slashed .296/.353/.480 with 118 doubles, 29 triples, 75 home runs, 257 RBI, and 171 stolen bases.

"I think Trea Turner is one of the most underrated players in the game," Harper told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "He’s one of those guys that just goes under the radar."

Turner's former teammate isn't far off the mark—he led the major leagues in batting average (.328) and hits (195), and the NL in stolen bases (32) last season between the Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, and played his way into his first All-Star Game appearance. Thus far in 2022, Turner has an .815 OPS along with seven homers, 46 RBI, and 13 stolen bags.

Trea Turner hits a single against the San Francisco Giants. © Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

With the Phillies likely choosing to move on from Didi Gregorius in the offseason as he becomes a free agent, there will be a vacancy at shortstop. While Philadelphia has top prospect Bryson Stott available for the position, they may elect to move him to second base. Jean Segura, currently on the injured list, has a 2023 team option. Should the Phillies choose not to exercise his option, making him a free agent, there'd be an opening at second base for Stott.

Not only would Turner be reunited with his former teammate in Harper, but he'd fulfill Philadelphia's need for a premier shortstop, something they've lacked since the Jimmy Rollins era, and a strong leadoff hitter. In 452 career games, Turner's batted .302 with 113 doubles, 66 home runs, 211 RBI, and 151 stolen bases out of the leadoff spot.

Although Kyle Schwarber was thought to be the Phillies' saving grace at leadoff upon his signing—and he has been as of late—he largely hasn't been up to the task. When batting first, Schwarber's hit just .182 with a .704 OPS.

Turner currently ranks in the 86th percentile in Hard Hit %, 88th in Max Exit Velocity, and 89th in xBA, per Baseball Savant.

"He’s one of the best shortstops in the game," Harper continued. "I’m excited to see where he goes next year."

Harper has been known to work his magic on the front office when it comes to swaying big names to Philadelphia. Should the Dodgers fail to sign Turner to a long-term deal, perhaps Harper can persuade another top-tier free agent into red pinstripes in 2023.

