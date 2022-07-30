'Inside The Phillies' Ideal Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is just three days away, and after a flurry of moves transpired on Saturday, the Inside the Phillies staff came together to talk through their ideal deadline targets for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The assignment: pick one bat, one starting pitcher, and one reliver that would be an ideal, REALISTIC target for the Philadelphia Phillies (I'm looking at you Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani, and Mike Trout.)

Here's what our staff had to say:

The Bats:

Ian Happ, Cubs (Amour & Carr) - Armed with an extra year of team control, Ian Happ is a name that has gotten a good deal of buzz surrounding the Phillies. While he hasn't seen much time in center field this year, the 27-year-old has had a more-than successful season in the corner outfield spots.

At the very least, Happ has proven his glove plays solidly in center in seasons past, and he is having a career year at the plate. He's striking out less, boasts a 126 wRC+, and has sacrificed some power for a big increase in contact.

He won't come cheap, but Happ seems to be among the biggest impact bats available to those with a center field vacancy.

Bryan Reynolds (Morgenstern) - I’ll admit it, this is wishful thinking on my part. There hasn’t been much trade buzz surrounding Reynolds so far, and Dombrowski has already suggested he isn’t in the market for top tier talent.

Even so, I’m sticking with Reynolds here because I just don’t see a better option. The Phillies are set at every position on the diamond, or at least they will be once Bryce Harper and Jean Segura return.

Center field is the only position on where they have room for a big addition, and the trade market in center this year is slim pickings. While a Reynolds trade may be unlikely, it still makes so much more sense than any other option.

Joey Gallo, Yankees (Kistner) - I have spoken extensively on both our podcast and in an article about how Gallo is an excellent bounce back candidate. He was never a good fit in New York, culturally, but a change of scenery would do him well. He plays Gold Glove-caliber defense and has the ability to hit the cover off of the ball.

Best of all, he would come extremely cheap. No brainer in giving it a shot.'

Gallo breaks his bat as he flies out to third base. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Enrique Hernandez, Red Sox (Silver) - The Red Sox probably aren't in contention any more. They've fallen to last place, 50-51 in a supremely difficult American League East.

For that matter, Hernandez isn't set to return from the IL for some time. He hasn't played a game since June 7 and reaggravated his hip during a rehab stint in early July. At earliest, Hernandez won't be ready until mid-August.

The Phillies could use his flexibility though. Once he does return, he could play center field and second base with conviction, and anywhere else on the diamond in a pinch. This move wouldn't look too dissimilar from 2021's deadline move for Freddy Galvis. But unlike Galvis, Hernandez is primed for a bounce-back.'

The Starters:

Noah Syndergaard, Angels (Amour & Kistner) - In 80.0 innings pitched this year, the righty has accumulated an 3.83 ERA with a WHIP of 1.213. It is off his career mark, as is his velocity, but he is just now returning from Tommy John surgery this season.

Syndergaard would immediately bolster the Phillies rotation and, seeing as he is a rental, the return in prospects back to the Angels would be minimal.

Zach Plesac, Guardians (Silver) - Plesac popped onto the Phillies radar only recently, but with the news that the Cleveland Guardians could be selling, the 27-year-old immediately became a top prize on the trade market.

With three years of team control remaining, Plesac will cost a lot more than his 4.09 ERA suggests, but the future is bright for the young righty. He's proven himself a very reliable major league starter, not too dissimilar from Ranger Suárez, with a low walk-rate and low strikeout-rate.

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks (Carr) - The Phillies were connected to Merrill Kelly at last year's deadline, and that interest surely hasn't waned, as Kelly has since gone on to pitch a career season, and sign a two-year, $18 million extension, giving the 33-year-old three-and-a-half years of team control.

The most exciting part about Kelly this year are his peripherals. The righty isn't generating a ton of whiffs, but he's getting his fair share of soft contact, and is in the top 70%+ in the league in all of xBA, xERA, and xSLG.

He is reminiscent of Kyle Gibson, whom the Phillies targeted last year as a guy that will eat valuable innings for them down the stretch. With Gibson graduating into free agency this offseason, Kelly could be the perfect option to replace him.

José Quintana, Pirates (Morgenstern) - Dave Dombrowski has already made it clear he’s not going after any of the “premium” arms on the market. This certainly includes Frankie Montas and probably Tyler Mahle too.

With that in mind, the next best option is José Quintana. Quintana isn’t the All-Star pitcher he was in his heyday, but he’s been a reliable contributor all year long. With a 3.70 ERA in almost 100 innings pitched, he would make for a meaningful upgrade over Bailey Falter and a solid replacement for Zach Eflin.

Quintana in what may have been his final start in a Pirates uniform. © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Relievers:

David Robertson, Cubs (Morgenstern & Amour) - Yes, the Phillies have been burned by David Robertson before. But there was a good reason why they liked him in the first place.

For the first ten years of his career, Robertson was one of the most consistent relievers in baseball. After missing most of three seasons with an elbow injury, Robertson is back and just as good as ever. Simply put, he’s the best reliever on the trading block, and therefore he should be Dombrowski’s top bullpen target.

Robertson donning a Phillies uniform during the 2019 season. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Bass, Marlins (Carr) - For whatever reason, Anthony Bass is getting very little trade market buzz. It's shocking, because he's probably one of the best arms available, and comes with an extremely affordable team option for the 2023 season.

He's had an excellent year, posting a 1.41 ERA with solid peripherals, and 45 strikeouts in 44.2 innings. Most importantly, Bass is walking batters at a 2.01 clip per nine innings, and the Phillies could use a guy with that kind of command.

Kudos to Marlins' Beat Writer Craig Mish who pointed out: the Marlins' limited payroll can't necessarily afford to pay a non-closer, strictly-seventh-inning reliever's $3 million team option next year, when that money probably needs to be used elsewhere. Conversely, the Phillies would be thrilled to take on that minuscule salary for a guy who fits the exact role they're searching for.

The Phillies' closer spot is locked down with Seranthony Domínguez, and it seems as though Connor Brogdon, Jose Alvarado, and Brad Hand will all share higher-leverage innings. Bass would act as an ideal seventh inning bridge for the Phillies this year, and he shouldn't break the bank prospect-wise.

Hirokazu Sawamura, Red Sox (Silver) - Sawamura is a recent arrival to the States from Japan's NPB, but he's impressed at every stage. In 92.1 big league innings, the 34-year-old right-hander has a 3.02 ERA, but he's perhaps due for some regression with a 4.41 FIP.

With a team option next season at $3 million, Sawamura is less a rental, and more an investment for a healthy bullpen in 2023.

Joe Barlow, Rangers (Kistner) - The Rangers will likely be adding at the deadline, but they could move some peripheral pieces as well. Barlow is a good candidate to be sold.

When he has pitched this season in a non-closer role, he has been very good. With the trade history between the Rangers and Philadelphia, this is a deal that could get done.

Things are going to get interesting here in the final days leading up to the trade deadline. Whatever happens, it's safe to say the entire Phillies fan-base is buzzing to see what kind of moves Dave Dombrowski and his crew come up with.

Three days to go. Hang on to your hats.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!