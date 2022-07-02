Schwarber Must Continue Hot Streak for Phillies Throughout July

During Friday evening's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals, Kyle Schwarber tallied two hits and one run to help propel the Phillies to a 5-3 win. That performance continued a streak for Schwarber, who tore up opposing pitchers in the month of June.

Last month, Schwarber slugged .272/.385/.680 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI. From the stats listed, an impressive one to look at is Schwarber's 12 home runs as it doubled his combined output throughout both April and May. It also has helped Schwarber tie Mike Trout and Yordan Alvarez for the second-most home runs so far this season.

Kyle Schwarber celebrates with Bryson Stott after hitting a three run home run against the San Diego Padres. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

With Schwarber being more of a power hitter, his .221 batting average isn't too concerning as his xSLG of .645 places him within the 98th percentile of players. This power may play more of a pivotal role in the foreseeable future with Philadelphia losing Bryce Harper to a fractured finger.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philly reported that the Phillies are optimistic about Harper's return date being at a minimum of six weeks. Harper's offensive production was unmatched, leading the roster in batting average (.318), slugging percentage (.599), on-base percentage (.385), OPS (.985), and OPS+ (174). His offensive authority doesn't end in Philadelphia as Harper has the NL's second-highest OPS, OPS+, and slugging percentage.

Best case, this means that Philadelphia is without their main driving force offensively, but there is always room for someone to step up. As of now, this person has to be Schwarber. He is the one of the only players on the roster who have proven themselves to produce runs in a similar fashion to Harper when at his peak.

With no real signs of slowing down, Schwarber has provided the Philly faithful with optimism that despite a big blow to the roster, the Phillies are still chasing the playoffs.

Granted, Rhys Hoskins has been another player who complements Harper's offensive output, hitting 16 home runs and 41 RBI with a slugging percentage of .837.

Regardless of who it is to step up, they will fill in a pivotal role which is required if the Phillies hope to end their decade-long playoff drought.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!