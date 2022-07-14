Where in the World is Mickey Moniak?

This past spring, Mickey Moniak was nigh unstoppable. Philadelphia Phillies fans everywhere clamored for him to be the team's starting center fielder heading into the season. Even after he broke his hand in his final game of the spring, a rash of fans persisted that upon his return, the center field spot would be his to lose.

Well, he seems to have lost it. In fact, it seems as though Moniak has lost his shot at almost any playing time at all.

It's been a full week since the 24 year-old's last start, and five days since his last in-game appearance, where he served as a defensive replacement. In the month of July, Moniak has appeared in just five games, and has seen at least one at-bat in just three of those five.

Let's call a spade a spade: Moniak has looked completely overmatched at he major league level. His swing decisions have been dreadful, and it seems as though he's had trouble identifying breaking pitches, as illustrated by his 36.2 K%. It almost looks as though he's guessing every time he steps up to the plate.

So why is he still with the big club?

It's not like Philadelphia doesn't have enough outfield depth. Matt Vierling has taken on the bulk of the reps at center field, with Odúbel Herrera subbing in every now and again. If they were really in a pinch, Yairo Muñoz could step into a corner outfield spot, he's played there before at both the major and minor league level.

The only explanation for Moniak's continued presence in the majors? He boasts the best glove of the Phillies' three primary outfield options. While this may be true, it also means that the longer he remains in the majors, the more Moniak will be missing out on crucial opportunities to further hone his approach.

He was putting up spectacular numbers at the Triple-A level earlier this season, mashing eight extra-base hits in eleven games with Lehigh Valley. Strikeouts remained an issue, but that's something he should be toiling with in the minors, instead of floundering at the big league level.

If the Phillies want to have any hope of developing their former first overall pick, he has to receive regular reps somewhere. The season is past its midpoint, meaning the team needs to roster the players that give them the greatest chance of winning. At this stage in his career, Moniak is not one of those players.

That is certainly not to say that he doesn't have the chance to develop into one of those players. Moniak has shown significant progress in his ability to hit for power, and his glove, speed, and arm are major league quality tools. But right now, Mickey Moniak is not a major league caliber player, and the Phillies are doing him a disservice by having him serve as a major league benchwarmer.

