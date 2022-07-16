The Phillies Should Pursue Gallo at the Trade Deadline

A few days ago, we here at Inside the Phillies did our weekly podcast which usually covers the normal "going-ons" of the Philadelphia Phillies. Except on the most recent show, the conversation took a left turn, as we ended up discussing the possibility that the Phillies could pursue New York Yankees' outfielder Joey Gallo at the MLB trade deadline.

Naturally, the reception was mixed from those who listened. Why would adding, much less trading, for a player slashing .161/.286/.327 with 10 home runs be something Philadelphia even entertains?

To make it make sense, we have to do a little deep dive into who Gallo is as a player, and perhaps more importantly, who he is as a person and how that fits with the current Phillies squad.

Gallo has always been billed as a "true three outcomes" type of player. In fact, he is the poster boy of the movement. His career .202/.328/.473 slashline and 168 home runs sum Gallo up pretty well. Not including the 2022 MLB season, Gallo gets on base at an elite rate, punishes baseballs, and has an advanced approach at the plate.

His defense is perhaps the most surprising part of his game. At 6' 5" and 250 pounds, Gallo is not the build for a typical outfielder. Yet, he still plays elite defense on the corners and has two Gold Gloves in right field.

In 2019, he played in center field for the Texas Rangers and is a plus-defender at the most difficult outfield position. His versatility carries onto the infield where he can play first base and in a pinch, could still cover third.

Joey Gallo Playing Outfield for the Texas Rangers. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of his performance at the plate, he offers a clear upgrade defensively for the Phillies at every position he plays. As a team that boasts a -22 DRS in the outfield, an upgrade would go a long way in helping achieve their postseason goal.

Of course, one can't overlook the elephant in the room: Gallo's abysmal 2022 season.

But, I will try and help offer some explanation to his regression this season. I intimately covered the Rangers for numerous seasons and watched Gallo come up through Texas' system. He is a player that thrives in the right environment, as his mindset dictates his play.

Obviously, his 2022 is not Gallo's baseline production. As recently as 2019, Gallo was among those in the conversation for the AL MVP Award through 70 games. He was hitting .253/.389/.598 with 22 home runs prior to missing the majority of the second half of the season with a broken hamate bone.

Is that who Gallo really is? Perhaps.

Heading into the 2019 season, Gallo revamped his approach at the plate with the help of hitting coach Luis Ortiz. He became more selective, which saw his walk rate soar. He even started hitting singles, something that wasn't really a part of his game prior to that.

The other important factor was that he started to relax and accept who he was as a player. In turn, his name was continually mentioned as a player who could one day become one of the best players in the MLB.

Texas' rebuilding situation, coaching and medical staff, as well as manager Chris Woodward's philosophy and approach towards his players were a perfect recipe for Gallo's success.

Then, he was traded to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline in 2021 and everything began to unravel.

Following the trade, Gallo's production plummeted as his OPS fell by 162 points in 2021. His OPS now sits a full 256 points lower than it was during his time with Texas in the first half of 2021.

Is that type of regression solely on Gallo, or is there something else that could be a factor?

It is important to keep in mind the type of market New York is. The expectation going into every MLB season is World Series or bust. The media and the fans are ruthless. The pressure on every single player to perform at an elite level is ever-present.

Additionally, manager Aaron Boone has a different coaching style than Woodward does in Texas. Woodward is upbeat, gives players the room to fail and succeed. Of course, the competitive environment in Texas is vastly different than that of New York.

But, it is the environment that Gallo succeeds in.

Philadelphia on the other hand offers much of what playing in Texas does. Yes, there is harsh criticism from the fans and media at times, but Rob Thomson has a similar managing style to Woodward. The pressure and expectations are lower for a team trying to make the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. And the Phillies have an excellent coaching staff that has helped get the most out of their players, Nick Castellanos not included.

The bottom line is that Gallo can, and likely would, benefit from a change of scenery. Especially if that change includes being traded to a team that fosters the kind of environment and culture that Gallo thrives in.

The slugger has received a lot of criticism for his performance while in New York, and rightfully so. But, it isn't who he is as a player.

New York Yankees Outfielder Joey Gallo Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia would be wise to acquire Gallo as his value is at rock bottom, but his ceiling is sky high. If he can return to his career offensive production, then the Phillies would add more protection to the middle of the lineup.

They would also be adding an elite defender to an outfield whose defensive metrics and performance are not only suspect, but at times atrocious.

It wouldn't be the big, splashy acquisition Philly fans are yearning for, but it may be the most important one the front office could make at this year's deadline.

