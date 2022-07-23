The Phillies Should Target This Cubs Outfielder

If you search "black hole" in a thesaurus, the Philadelphia Phillies' center field position is a synonym.

For the better part of at least five years, the club has lacked a center fielder, and failed to lock down the position through drafting or by trade.

Quite frankly, if the Phillies wish to be a playoff team, they need to acquire both an offensive and defensive upgrade in center field. However, Philadelphia may not be willing to part with, or possess enough talent to secure All-Stars like Bryan Reynolds or Cedric Mullins.

While either of those players would be supreme improvements, the Phillies may look to buy lower at the trade deadline, as they are in need of a starting pitcher and potentially a reliever as well.

One possibility for President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies is Chicago Cubs' outfielder Ian Happ.

Happ is 27 years old, and has experience in both center field and the corners. He's logged 230 games in left field, and 228 in center. While not Gold Glove-caliber, he'd be a defensive boost in the outfield for Philadelphia, who ranks 26th in DRS with -22 and OAA with -18.

He's also slashing a respectable .281/.369/.464 on the season, with nine home runs, 34 extra-base hits, and 44 RBI. Additionally, the Pittsburgh native has drawn 42 walks in 374 plate appearances this year, and ranks in the 82nd percentile in BB%, per Baseball Savant.

Ian Happ with Kyle Schwarber on the Chicago Cubs in 2020. © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Best of all, the 2022 All-Star wouldn't come at too high of an asking price. Catcher Willson Contreras appears primed to be dealt at the trade deadline, meaning Chicago would be in need of catching talent. Luckily, the Phillies have an abundance to offer.

It may not even require Inside the Phillies' no. 3 ranked prospect Logan O'Hoppe, who the Phillies will likely be unwilling to part with unless it's for the right deal. Somebody like Rafael Marchan or Donny Sands, who's having a career year with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, may appeal to the Cubs.

Happ is currently signed to a one-year, $6.85 million deal, and is eligible for arbitration at the conclusion of the season. He will become a free agent in 2024.

Another factor that could entice Happ to join the Phillies is his former teammate Kyle Schwarber. The two were teammates on the Cubs for four seasons from 2017-2020, and were recently seen catching up at the All-Star Game.

Dombrowski and the Philadelphia front office have a lot of decisions to make at the upcoming deadline, but adding Happ would surely be an upgrade to their outfield down the stretch.

