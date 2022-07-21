Plugging Holes: The Phillies Best Low-Risk Trade Partners

The Philadelphia Phillies have been a shockingly consistent team since Rob Thomson took over the managerial job. When one player heats up, another cools down, when one player's bat cools down, another heats up.

This is perhaps no better exemplified than with Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto. From June 29-July 11, Hoskins' OPS was 1.162. Since then it is .372. Conversely, Realmuto's OPS from June 29 up until July 11 was .697, but since Hoskins cooled down, his OPS is 1.496.

The Phillies have rode their consecutive heat waves to a 27-14 record since June 3. But what happens when another player gets injured or everyone finally goes cold at the same time?

It doesn't seem like Didi Gregorius or Bryson Stott are going to become All-Stars anytime soon and carry the torch. The Phillies need another infielder or center fielder.

Brandon Drury has been an oft talked about infield replacement. He can play both second and third base, though his defense is somewhat suspect at both positions, he can even play corner outfield in a pinch.

Drury is probably due for some regression, but his .864 OPS on the season certainly wouldn't hurt the Phillies' lineup. He'd likely spend much of his time at second base until Jean Segura returns from injury.

Stott and Gregorius would be forced to split time at shortstop, but perhaps it wouldn't be a bad thing putting the Phillies' two weakest hitters at the same position. Even once Segura does return, Drury could take time from both Alec Bohm and Segura in a three-way platoon.

He likely wouldn't be too expensive either. Drury is a free agent after 2023. The Phillies wouldn't need to part with much more than a top-10 system prospect. Perhaps Erik Miller or Jhaylin Ortiz would do the trick.

If the Phillies wish to plug defensive holes more so than offensive deficiencies, then Victor Robles or Michael A. Taylor could be the player to look for. Their acquisition would force Matt Vierling to a more formal utility role, but both players are under contract for several years. Taylor is a free agent after 2023, Robles a free agent after 2024.

Both players are historically light hitting, but Taylor has shown some skill with the bat in 2022, slashing .264/.340/.385 for an OPS+ of 106. Like Drury, he's due for some regression, but his defense probably isn't. Taylor has 55 DRS for his career and would instantly bring the Phillies from one of the worst outfields in baseball to one that is just below average.

For some reason, almost all of Robles' defensive production comes from one year, 2019, in which he has 23 OAA or 25 DRS, depending on your metric of choice. Nevertheless, he's certainly a positive on defense with 31 career OAA.

Robles is a lighter hitter than even Taylor, but he causes havoc on the base paths with his speed and his former top prospect status shows that there may still be a reservoir of untapped talent somewhere within him.

Again, neither of these center fielders would cost much more than a top-10 system prospect. They would be good additions should the Phillies focus the bulk of their trade deadline effort on acquiring another starter.

The most valuable piece they can receive at the deadline is an MVP slugger or a Gold Glove second baseman coming back from the IL.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!