Is Kingery the Solution to the Phillies Shortstop Woes?

We know you've heard this story before. No, the $24 million man hasn't put it all together. No he's not the future of this team, he never was going to be. And no, he won't carry the Philadelphia Phillies to a playoff berth, but Scott Kingery could be a short-term solution to an infield mired in a slump.

Kingery still has $8 million left on his contract for 2023. The Phillies have already DFA'd him several times, naturally there's no interest on the market for a 28-year-old flame out middle-infielder.

However, the Phillies might have a use for him. Phillies everyday shortstop Didi Gregorius is slashing just .162/.231/.252 since June 12. And since that date Phillies shortstops as a whole have an OPS of .546.

It's gotten ugly for Philadelphia, especially because Gregorius is one of baseball's worst defensive shortstops. He's a negative on offense as well as a negative on defense. Were he to not have a $14 million salary in 2022, it's likely he'd already have been cut.

Perhaps the only thing we know for sure about Kingery is that he's above average defensively. From DRS to OAA to UZR, he is a positive at shortstop.

But what makes now a good time to bring Kingery up? Besides the Phillies' struggles at the shortstop position, why should Kingery be promoted over anyone else?

For one he's beginning to show some consistency at Triple-A. Though his year-to-date stats are mediocre, since July 8 he's slashing .290/.436/.419 with a .333 BABIP. Kingery's not getting lucky and his plate discipline has been fantastic. He's struck out six times in that span and walked eight.

He's a toolsy player, besides providing value on defense, Kingery is also a good baserunner. In his Major League career he's stolen 25 bags and been caught seven times. During 2022 in the in the minors that ratio is 10/1.

Likewise, Kingery has something to prove. Stashed at Triple-A with such a hefty contract, the 28-year-old must be playing with some anger. He knows that he's hurting his club financially, and mentally that's a burden that anybody would want lifted.

If Kingery does come up he's going to hustle and fight for a job which was once his for the taking. He's even performed at the Major League level before.

Through 165 plate appearances in 2019, Kingery had an OPS of 1.006. He finished that year slashing .258/.315/.474 and as the Phillies fourth most valuable player by WAR, behind J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola.

If Kingery is promoted before Jean Segura returns from injury, he has every right to take playing time from Gregorius, who has demonstrated himself a replacement player, whereas Kingery still has everything prove.

