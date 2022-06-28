Skip to main content
Will Bohm be a Phillie After the Trade Deadline?

Will Bohm be a Phillie After the Trade Deadline?

The Inside the Phillies gang takes a look back on the last week in Philadelphia Phillies baseball.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Inside the Phillies gang takes a look back on the last week in Philadelphia Phillies baseball.

Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Kade Kistner, and Leo Morgenstern discuss Bryce Harper's injury and what the Phillies must do to succeed in his absence, a possible trade at the deadline involving Alec Bohm, our love for Matt Vierling, and much more!

Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18600195
Podcast

Podcast: Will Bohm be a Philadelphia Phillie After the Trade Deadline?

By Lauren Amour10 minutes ago
USATSI_18600557
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Hope to Gain Divisional Ground Against Braves

By Declan Harris15 hours ago
USATSI_18565669
News

Philadelphia Phillies Claim Mercado Off Waivers from Guardians

By Lauren Amour19 hours ago
image001
News

FOCO Releases Phillies' Bryce Harper Silver Slugger Bobblehead

By Lauren Amour23 hours ago
USATSI_18600194
Game Day

Bullpen Propels Philadelphia Phillies to Series Win Against Padres

By Lauren AmourJun 27, 2022
USATSI_18596575
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Top Padres, But Lose Harper in the Process

By Leo MorgensternJun 26, 2022
USATSI_18596607
News

Bryce Harper Fractures Left Thumb, Out Indefinitely

By Declan HarrisJun 26, 2022
USATSI_9899261
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies to Call Up Mark Appel, Place Brogdon on COVID IL

By Leo MorgensternJun 25, 2022