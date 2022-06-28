Podcast: Will Bohm be a Philadelphia Phillie After the Trade Deadline?

Will Bohm be a Phillie After the Trade Deadline?
The Inside the Phillies gang takes a look back on the last week in Philadelphia Phillies baseball.
Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Kade Kistner, and Leo Morgenstern discuss Bryce Harper's injury and what the Phillies must do to succeed in his absence, a possible trade at the deadline involving Alec Bohm, our love for Matt Vierling, and much more!
Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts!
