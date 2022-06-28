Podcast: Will Bohm be a Philadelphia Phillie After the Trade Deadline?

Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Kade Kistner, and Leo Morgenstern discuss Bryce Harper's injury and what the Phillies must do to succeed in his absence, a possible trade at the deadline involving Alec Bohm, our love for Matt Vierling, and much more!

