Podcast: Pete Rose is the Worst but the Phillies are the Best
The Inside the Phillies crew discuss first impressions of the trade deadline and Philadelphia's sweep of the Washington Nationals.
The Philadelphia Phillies sweep the Washington Nationals after a successful trade deadline.
Alex Carr, Leo Morgenstern, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver discuss the first impressions of Noah Syndergaard, Brandon Marsh and David Robertson.
