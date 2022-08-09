Skip to main content
Podcast: Pete Rose is the Worst but the Phillies are the Best

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Inside the Phillies crew discuss first impressions of the trade deadline and Philadelphia's sweep of the Washington Nationals.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Philadelphia Phillies sweep the Washington Nationals after a successful trade deadline.

Alex Carr, Leo Morgenstern, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver discuss the first impressions of Noah Syndergaard, Brandon Marsh and David Robertson.

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

