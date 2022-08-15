Phillies Assemble All-Time Double-A Rotation

Philadelphia Phillies fans may want to consider a trip out to Reading some time soon, especially if they're looking to catch a glimpse of the club's future.

On Sunday, it was reported that both of the Phillies’ top prospects in Andrew Painter and Mick Abel would be promoted to Double-A. They'll join Philadelphia’s third ranked prospect in Griff McGarry, thereby assembling the most fearsome rotation in minor league baseball, and perhaps the greatest the franchise has ever seen within their system.

Painter has skyrocketed through the Phillies' system, ascending through three levels of the minors in just one season. For Abel, this stands as his first promotion on the year.

All three of the Phillies' young arms will, somewhat shockingly, be in play for the major league rotation next year. Griff McGarry leads the pack in terms of readiness, but with the immense progress both Painter and Abel have made this season, it's not at all a reach to say all three could debut as soon as 2023.

Triple-A: IronPigs Carry No-Hitter into Eighth Inning

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs neared history on Sunday night, as their pitching staff carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning.

Colton Eastman, James Marvel, Bubby Rossman, and Andrew Vasquez tossed seven innings of hitless baseball, but Nick Duron allowed a double to his second batter in the eighth, which broke up the festivities.

Still, a strong night on the mound from all involved limited Charlotte to just one run, and the Pigs took the win home in the end.

Double-A: McGarry Dazzles Harrisburg, Impresses Once Again

Before he was joined by his top prospect counterparts this past weekend, Griff McGarry tossed a stellar six innings against the Harrisburg Senators this past Saturday. He allowed just two un-earned runs on three hits, and struck out five batters while walking one.

With that strong outing, the Phillies fifth rounder from 2021 is down to a strong 2.01 ERA across 22.1 innings with Reading. He's held opposing batters to a .113 average.

McGarry is both physically and experientially the most ready of the Phillies 'Big Three,' but he also displays the most standout flaw, which is his lack of control. Still, it appears the Phillies have a great deal of faith in him, and some even believe he could begin the season in the major league rotation next year.

High-A: Another Day, Another Gem for Andrew Painter

In the outing that likely earned him a promotion, the Phillies' top prospect jammed seven innings of four-hit baseball on Saturday, striking out nine batters while walking one.

It was entirely clear that Andrew Painter was too much for High-A competition. He dominated with Jersey Shore, and even exceeded his already impressive numbers with Clearwater. In eight starts, Painter tossed a 0.98 ERA, striking out 49 batters across 36.2 innings of work.

Painter is likely nearing his innings limit for the season, but should be thrilled with the progress he has made. The Phillies haven't seen a pitching prospect like this in quite some time, if ever.

Single-A: Unreal August Gets Hao-Yu Lee Back on Track

After returning from injury just under a month ago, Hao-Yu Lee's start back with Clearwater was slower. However, in the month of August, the 19-year-old has picked right back up where he left off.

Lee has stroked 15 hits across 39 at-bats this month, yielding a .385 average and a .478 on-base percentage. The majority of his hits have gone for singles, but the infielder's knack for quality contact has shone through time and time again.

On the season, Lee is hitting .294/.390/.442 with the Threshers. One would think he's due for a promotion sometime soon, even with the minor league season winding down.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Charlotte Knights: W 3-1, W 9-7, L 4-1

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 3-for-8, 2B, R, BB, 3 K

OF Simon Muzziotti - 3-for-3, R

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Harrisburg Senators: L 2-0, L 7-6, W 2-1

LHP Erik Miller - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

OF Johan Rojas - 2-for-11, R, 2 K, SB

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers: W 4-0, W 8-0, L 12-5

RHP Mick Abel - 1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

OF Baron Radcliff - 5-for-10, 2 HR, 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, 3 K, 2 BB

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: L 8-2, L 8-1, L 11-8

INF Alexeis Azuaje - 3-for-8, 3 R, K, SB

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 5-for-12, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 K, BB

