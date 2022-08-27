Marsh, Guthrie's Monster Nights Spearhead IronPigs Win

On the backs of Philadelphia Phillies' center fielder Brandon Marsh and prospect Dalton Guthrie, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs managed to come out on top in a thrilling win versus the Gwinnett Stripers.

Marsh, who began a rehab assignment on Thursday night, tallied three hits across four at-bats on Friday, scoring and plating three runs apiece. Guthrie logged four hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs while scoring twice.

Both performances are encouraging in varied ways for Philadelphia: In Marsh's case, a three-hit night means the 24-year-old is that much closer to returning to the Phillies' starting lineup.

As for Guthrie, the team will have a fascinating decision to make about his future with the club this winter. The 26-year-old late-blooming utilityman has flashed a plus contact tool for nearly a year-and-a-half at this point, and will need to be added to the Phillies 40-man roster in the offseason, should the Phillies care to protect him from minor league free agency.

Thanks to their strong showings, the IronPigs squeaked out the 14-13 victory over Gwinnett, posting 16 hits in the process.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Morales Notches Save, Continues Strong August

Since his re-promotion to Triple-A, Francisco Morales seems to have re-found his mojo.

The 22-year-old has tossed eight innings this month, walking just one batter while striking out four, and allowing a singular run to cross the plate.

This seems to happen from time-to-time with Morales: he'll go through periods where he is among the most dominant relievers you'll ever see, only to then lose complete feel for his stuff later on down the line, and entering a tailspin.

It appears that Morales may be a name the Phillies look to promote once rosters expand come September. His teammate Mark Appel will also get a look, as will southpaw Kent Emanuel.

Double-A: McGarry Exits Start Early, Cause Not Yet Certain

Lots of evaluators were looking forward to McGarry's start on Friday, but the promising right-hander was tugged from his start early after just 69 pitches. He managed 3.1 innings of one-run ball, striking out six and allowing just three hits, but was tugged in the fourth inning after walking back-to-back batters following a leadoff strikeout. McGarry apparently exited the game with a trainer in tow.

The 23-year-old had battled a blister issue early in his Double-A career: perhaps this was a reemergence of that?

High-A: Hao-Yu Lee Notches His First High-A Hit With Style

The Phillies fastest rising hitting prospect stuttered over his first few games with the BlueClaws, but finally picked up his first hit on Friday: a seed of a solo shot, emphasized by a monster bat-flip.

Lee is a pure hitter. He simply knows how to put the bat to the ball, and his power has far superseded expectations this season. His round tripper on Friday signified the 19-year-old's ninth homer on the season.

Single-A: A Thief on the Basepaths, Crawford Swipes Two Bags

Anyone who paid attention to the Phillies draft class this season could tell you one thing above all else: Justin Crawford has some wheels.

The Phillies first round pick from this year's draft showcased his double-plus speed on Friday, notching a single and swiping two bags on the basepaths in Clearwater's 7-6 win over the Tampa Tarpons.

Crawford is going to need to add some power as the days go on, but his tools are remarkably enticing. He can make a real difference anywhere on the field.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Gwinnett Stripers: W 14-13

C Donny Sands - 1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, K

C Rafael Marchan - 2-for-4, R

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: L 3-1

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 2-for-4. HR, R, RBI, K

OF Johan Rojas - 0-for-2, 2 BB, K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 7-5

OF Baron Radcliff - 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 K

RHP Andrew Baker - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: W 7-6

C Caleb Ricketts - 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K

1B Chad Castillo - 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, K

