Camargo and Muñoz Shine as IronPigs Rout Bison

Philadelphia Phillies fans who have watched the bulk of the team's games this season may remember the likes of Johan Camargo and Yairo Muñoz, who both showed out in Lehigh Valley's 15-3 domination of the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday.

Camargo, who has scuffled in Triple-A, logged three hits including a double, as well as three RBI and two runs scored.

Muñoz, who has torn through the Triple-A level lashed four hits, two of which were doubles, and knocked in three runs while scoring three times.

Both infielders have proven to be solid depth pieces for the Phillies this season, but unfortunately were displaced by Edmundo Sosa, whose glove is hard to outdo.

Still, each are fighting for a September callup when rosters expand, and Wednesday's game certainly didn't hurt either of their chances

Triple-A: Erik Miller Scuffles in Triple-A Debut

Debuts can be difficult, just as adjusting to a higher level of competition can prove difficult. Both instances were the case for lefty Erik Miller, who was tagged for three hits and two runs on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old is Philadelphia's most promising relief prospect. A lively fastball combined with two solid secondaries makes Miller an exceptional left-handed candidate for the big league bullpen. He will need to be added to the 40-man roster prior to next winter, when he will become Rule 5 eligible.

Growing pains are to be expected in the transition from Double-A to Triple-A, and if the lefty can bounce back, he could be an option for a September callup.

Double-A: Another Outstanding Start for Ethan Lindow

Every year it seems as if a soft-tossing Phillies southpaw begins to string an impressive season together. This season, that arm is Ethan Lindow.

The 23-year-old, who began his season in the High-A bullpen, has fully transitioned back to a starter role in Reading and has shined of late. He's allowed two runs or less in each of his last seven starts, and less than three runs in all but two of his 14 total starts with Reading.

Lindow struggled with the jump from High-A to Double-A last season, but he has really found success this time around. The former fifth-rounder from 2017 has had success at most other levels during his career and is likely due for a promotion some time soon.

It will be fascinating to see how he handles Triple-A.

High-A: Mitts Are A-Popping as Andrew Baker Touches 103

The stadium gun at Jersey Shore is notoriously slow, by about four miles-per-hour to be exact. Andrew Painter and Mick Abel's upper-90's fastballs often clocked at 94-96 mph (if that) in their time with the BlueClaws.

That doesn't stop right-hander Andrew Baker from gassing 98-99 on a nightly basis, otherwise known as 102-103 mph.

The Phillies drafted Baker in the 11th round of the 2021 draft, and he's had some trouble with his command. In his short time with Clearwater, Baker walked more batters than he managed to strike out. He's improved substantially in 2022, but still has some ways to go.

There is, however, an intriguing story behind Baker's 5.50 ERA: 27 of Baker's 36 appearances this year have been scoreless. In those other nine appearances he has allowed chunks of runs, but otherwise has been relatively untouchable. Wednesday was one of the good nights, as he tossed two scoreless innings, striking out four and walking none.

Single-A: On the Comeback Trail, Starlyn Castillo Gives Reasons for Optimism

The road back from Tommy John surgery has been long for Starlyn Castillo, but the promising young righty tossed his best start since his return on Wednesday. He allowed two runs across four innings of work, striking out six and walking two.

It's encouraging that the Phillies still view Castillo as a starter, as the 20-year-old lost the majority of his 2021 season recovering from surgery. This forced him out of critical development time when combined with the lost minor league year of 2020.

Still, Castillo will be one to watch going forward. Should he prove healthy, he has a real chance to be a fast riser within Philadelphia's system.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Buffalo Bisons: W 15-3

LHP Michael Plassmeyer - 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 BB, 4 K

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 1-for-4, 3 R, BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Portland Sea Dogs: W 3-2

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: L 4-2

SS Luis Garcia - 2-for-3, R, BB

OF Baron Radcliff - 2-for-4, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Daytona Tortugas: L 8-0

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 1-for-4, 2 K

RHP Sam Jacobsak - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

