Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: BlueClaws Impressive Rotation Gets Rolling

Phillies MiLB Recap: BlueClaws Impressive Rotation Gets Rolling

The Philadelphia Phillies High-A affiliate boasts quite the rotation, and they've gotten off to a hot start.

Tuesday was certainly an eventful day for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Matt Vierling, who was heating up in Triple-A, was called up Tuesday afternoon to join the big club after an injury to Johan Camargo. He then, of course, went on to win the game for the Phillies in the top of the ninth inning, going back-to-back with Alec Bohm for another youth-fueled win.

It wasn't as exciting a day for the Phillies minor league affiliates, but there were still some individual performances to be excited about.

So, here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: OF Dalton Guthrie - 2-for-4, RBI

There was talk among some that, should the Phillies infield depth continue to wane after injuries to both Nick Maton and Johan Camargo, Dalton Guthrie may get some promotion consideration. However, because of his substantial salary and because he is sure-bet to clear waivers, Scott Kingery was promoted instead.

A true utility man, Guthrie plays all over the diamond and the outfield and boasts a solid glove. He's recently started flashing a promising hit tool, though that comes with very little in-game power, likely relegating the 26-year-old to a bench spot.

Still, his glove would be a welcome addition should the Philadelphia's mounting injuries prove worse than initially expected.

Double-A: Did Not Play (PPD)

High-A: RHP Kyle Glogoski - 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K

The Phillies recently promoted RHP Andrew Painter to High-A, assembling one of the more impressive rotations the Phillies have ever mustered in their minor league system.

Painter joins Mick Abel, Griff McGarry, Ben Brown, Cristian Hernandez, and today's top story, Kyle Glogoski, who kicked things off with a bang.

Glogoski works with deception and has a mature feel for pitching, alongside a starter's arsenal of pitches. His velocity continues to play around the 89-91 range, but the New Zealander has a real chance at a back-end rotation ceiling, especially given the way he's begun his comeback season.

He has yet to allow more than one run in an outing this year and sits at a 0.60 ERA across his first 15 innings pitched.

Single-A: OF Jadiel Sanchez - 3-for-5, HR, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Sanchez was finally reactivated from the injured list this past Sunday after being sidelined since May 21st.

In his second game back, he announced his return with a game-tying solo shot, and a massive three hit day, including said home run and a double.

Jadiel still has a great chance to develop five average-or-better tools, and his season thus far has been solid. He carries a .735 OPS on the season, but is finally healthy again, and will look to carry this momentum forward.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers: W 5-1

Notable Performances:

LHP José Alvarado - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-3, RBI, BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Altoona Curve: DNP

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 2-3

1B Rixon Wingrove - 3-for-3, 2 RBI, BB

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-4, R

Clearwater Threshers vs. Bradenton Marauders: W 4-2

RHP Rodolfo Sanchez - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 2-for-3, 2 R, BB

