Phillies Make Multiple Minor League Promotions

This weekend was chock full of promotions in the Phliadelphia Phillies' minor league system, and those promotions, combined with the omnipresent aura of MLB's Aug. 2 trade deadline, led to some speculation.

First and foremost, the Phillies' biggest breakout arm in Ben Brown saw a promotion to Double-A Reading. It's well earned, and Brown is prepared to take the leap, but it leaves one wondering about the convenient timing, as Brown's name is sure to be brought up in trade discussions.

Other notable prospects to receive a promotion, per source, were Jersey Shore's Carlos De La Cruz, and Clearwater's Marcus Lee Sang. De La Cruz has been on fire with High-A, and will face a true test at Reading. However, Baseballtown being a notorious hitter's park presents an exciting opportunity for the 6'8" outfielder.

As for Lee Sang, he was having a solid year with Single-A, and will look to continue to improve with the BlueClaws. He was a very raw prospect when the Phillies selected him in the eleventh round of the 2019 draft, but has come into his own of late. There are lots of exciting tools there, though his approach at the plate still needs work.

Triple-A: Jean Segura Nearing the End of Rehab Stint

It hasn't been the strongest of rehab stints for the Phillies' second baseman, but Segura capped off his time in Lehigh Valley on a four-game hitting streak. Multiple outlets suggested that Segura will likely be with the Phillies for their series against the Atlanta Braves, which begins on Tuesday.

Having Segura back will be a major boost for the Phillies' major league lineup. He is one of their most dependable bats, and is quite easily the best defender on the roster when healthy.

Double-A: Simon Muzziotti's Big Weekend

It's been a tumultuous last few years for Muzziotti. He's missed time for a litany of reasons: visa issues, the lost pandemic year, injuries, the works.

And yet, he's improving with every day that passes. It wasn't a lofty number to top, but Muzzy has already managed to surpass his previous career-high in home runs with four on the season. He's displayed decent development in his power stroke, boasting a strong (for him) .407 slugging percentage, and has flashed improved plate discipline as well.

This weekend, he notched a four-hit game, which included his third home run in five games.

He's often overshadowed by fast-risers like Johan Rojas, but Muzziotti has a strong chance to develop into a major league regular. His glove is plus with a solid arm, and he's very quick with strong bat-to-ball skills. If he can further develop his power, there's a real chance he could receive some center field reps in 2023.

High-A: Andrew Painter Posts Another Gem

It's almost become routine at this point, but yes, Painter spun another excellent start for the BlueClaws this weekend. He worked six scoreless innings, allowing five hits, and striking out five.

Both Painter and his top prospect counterpart Mick Abel are off to strong second half starts. It will be fascinating to see how quickly they move through the system from this point on, especially seeing how Griff McGarry has and will continue to climb through the minors at a rapid pace.

Single-A: Gunner Mayer Solid Since Return

After missing most of May and June with an injury, Gunner Mayer finally returned to Clearwater in early July. His first outing was a tad rocky, but he's settled in since then, totaling 10 scoreless innings, and striking out a collective 15 batters.

It's been an interesting road for Mayer. Injuries have hampered his progress, but scouts still see a good deal of potential in his six-foot-six frame. His fastball is a good one, but it has a long way to go velocity wise. His secondaries are also not especially strong.

It is intriguing that the Phillies continue to develop him as a starter. This second half will be an important one for him.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Durham Bulls: W 7-2, W 7-6

LHP Kent Emanuel - 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

RHP Sam Coonrod - 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Erie SeaWolves: W 5-4, L 2-5

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-8, HR, R, RBI, BB, 2 K

RHP Francisco Morales - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: W 6-0, L 0-4

OF Jared Carr - 4-for-9, 2 RBI

OF Baron Radcliff - 2-for -7, HR, R, 3 RBI, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: L 3-8

RHP Sam Jacobsak - 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

RHP Eiberson Castellano - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

