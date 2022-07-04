Philadelphia Phillies Painter Returns, Rojas Dazzles in Star-Studded Weekend

The Philadelphia Phillies' farm system had a pretty crazy weekend. Not only were there exciting promotions, like those of Griff McGarry and Johan Rojas, but one of Philadelphia's top arms in Andrew Painter finally made his first start since June 12.

His absence came due to load management constraints that were placed upon the top prospect in efforts to temper his inning numbers and workload. Painter tossed two scoreless innings for Jersey Shore on Sunday, striking out two.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic was also first to report something which was rumored since June 23, being that top prospect Logan O'Hoppe has been sidelined with a non-COVID illness.

In addition to some important news, promotions, and returns, there were a slew of individual performances worth highlighting this weekend, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm during the weekend of July 1-3.

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Donny Sands, Will Toffey Continue Strong Seasons

As has been mentioned in multiple previous installments, catcher Donny Sands continues to blow evaluators away. The 26 year-old hit his third home run of the season on Sunday, bumping his season average to a whopping .346, alongside a .951 OPS. He's struck out just 21 times on the season, and conversely has walked 26 times, flaunting strong discipline and a knack for solid contact.

Will Toffey, the Phillies' Minor League Hitter of the Month of June, is a new name in the mix, however. The infielder features a strong glove, and managed a massive June, hitting .338/.459/.632, while mashing his first three home runs of the season.

Things haven't slowed for Toffey in July either. The lefty has worked seven hits over his first three games of the month, and continues to show a knack for getting on base.

Once a fourth round pick, Toffey was traded to the Phillies from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for utilityman Luke Williams, who now resides with the Miami Marlins.

While Toffey won't carry value similar to that of Sands, it will be interesting to see if either player receives any interest at the early-August trade deadline.

Double-A: Johan Rojas Begins Double-A Career With Four-Game Hitting Streak

After his aggressive promotion to Reading, Johan Rojas has proven he's up for the challenge, swatting five hits over his first four games.

The youngster has also flashed his impressive glove as well as his plus speed, swiping four bags in his first four games.

Many have speculated that Rojas' promotion will serve as a showcase for interested parties prior to the trade deadline. Thus far, it's proven simple for the top prospect, who has yet to strikeout in his new home, while walking twice.

High-A: Ben Brown Carves up Wilmington

After Andrew Painter's two-inning return to the BlueClaws rotation, Ben Brown followed in extra-long relief fashion.

The impressive right-hander tossed seven strong innings, allowing three runs on just four hits, while striking out 10.

Brown continues on the breakout path, now sporting a 3.79 ERA on the season with a whopping 80 strikeouts in 57.0 innings. He will, like many others in today's feature, prove to be an oft-mentioned name prior to MLB's trade deadline.

Single-A: Luis Garcia Launches Hot Rehab Start

After being sidelined earlier this season by injury on Apirl 19, shortstop prospect Luis Garcia made his long-awaited return to the Phillies' system this weekend, lashing two singles, walking once, and swiping a bag.

Garcia has been in the upper echelon of Phillies prospects for quite some time now, primarily due to his strong defensive toolset, as well as a knack for contact, but lack of in-game power.

The shortstop will likely return to Jersey Shore sometime soon, where he will hope to find some strong offensive results.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Syracuse Mets: L 4-5, W 9-5, W 7-5

C Rafael Marchan - 4-for-8, HR, 2B, R, RBI, BB, K

LHP Ryan Sherriff - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Somerset Patriots: W 7-5, W 9-6, L 3-8

LHP JoJo Romero - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

RHP Francisco Morales - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: L 3-4, W 3-1

RHP Mick Abel - 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 4 K

OF Ethan Wilson - 3-for-8, 2 2B, R, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: L 0-3, L 6-7, L 6-8

RHP Jean Cabrera - 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K

LHP Jordi Martinez - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 K

