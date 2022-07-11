Phillies Prospect McGarry Enters Baseball America's Top 100 Prospects

It was an exciting weekend down on the Philadelphia Phillies farm, which capped off with the news on Monday morning that pitcher Griff McGarry has entered Baseball America's Top 100 Prospects list. This gives the Phillies their fourth inclusion on BA's list, and McGarry joins his system-mates Andrew Painter (38) Mick Abel (66) and Logan O'Hoppe (92) at number 99.

It's been an outstanding year for the Phillies' 2021 fifth-rounder, who earned a fast-track promotion to Double-A Reading after carving up High-A hitters. The 23 year-old is seen as a high-floor arm, particularly due to his overwhelming stuff. Many evaluators believe he may very well have the strongest pure stuff in all of the minor leagues.

There were a multitude of other performances worth highlighting this weekend, so catch up on everything you might have missed from around the Phillies farm during the weekend of July 8-10:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Brogdon, Sherriff, Romero Continue Strong Rehab Stints

The Phillies have three major league arms rehabbing at the Triple-A level currently, and all three of them tossed scoreless outings this weekend. They allowed a combined three hits, and struck out a combined five batters across their respective three innings.

Brogdon will obviously be an inclusion on the MLB roster as soon as he's set to go, but is said to not be joining the Phillies in their trip to Toronto. Romero has looked good during his rehab, but maintains minor league options, and is semi-blocked at the MLB level due to the success of lefties like Brad Hand and Jose Alvarado. The same can be said for Sherriff.

Still, depth is never a bad thing, and both Romero and Sherriff will likely come into play regardless when rosters expand in September.

Double-A: Rojas Launches First Double-A Home Run

Yes, it is once again time to fill the Reading headline spot with Johan Rojas' name. This time, he hit his first Double-A home run as part of a four-hit weekend.

Rojas has been exceptionally impressive since his aggressive promotion. The 21 year-old has slashed .342/.438/.512 while stealing six bags, and has struck out just twice, conversely walking six times.

Whether he's showcasing for interested teams at the deadline, or simply on the MLB fast-track, the Phillies must be thrilled with what they've seen from Rojas.

High-A: Painter Perfect in Second Game Back

The story of the season made his return to High-A last week, and spun a perfect three innings in his second start since, striking out four.

Andrew Painter has been a marvel this season, and continues to climb his way up prospect rankings. He ranked as high as 38 on Baseball America's most recent mid-season Top 100 List,

Single-A: Maton Continues Strong Rehab Appearance

Nick Maton continued his rehab back to the majors with a four-hit weekend.

It will be interesting to see how the Phillies utilize Maton once his rehab concludes. Didi Gregorius has scuffled this season, and Bryson Stott's bat is finally beginning to pick up. Perhaps Maton takes over at shortstop once he's ready, and moves back to a bench position once Jean Segura is ready to return?

Regardless, Maton carried true sparkplug energy upon his callup to the big club. Here's hoping his rehab continues to progress smoothly.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: L 0-2, W 9-1, W 6-5

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 6-for-12, HR, 2 2B, R, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

LHP Michael Plassmeyer - 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels: W 4-2, W 6-5, L 2-7

OF Simon Muzziotti - 3-for-6, R, RBI, 3 BB, K

C Logan O'Hoppe - 3-for-6, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB, K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 6-9, L 2-6, L 3-6

RHP Ben Brown - 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

RHP Mick Abel - 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 6 BB, 4 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: W 7-1, L 3-6, W 5-3

LHP Jordi Martinez - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K

LHP Taylor Lehman - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

