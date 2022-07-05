Philadelphia Phillies' Rojas Begins Double-A Career With Five-Game Hit Streak

One week ago today, the Philadelphia Phillies announced the promotion of Johan Rojas, which came to the surprise of many.

Rojas had just finished out a strong month of June, and while that was a positive sign for the youngster, his numbers didn't exactly scream that he was ready to take on perhaps the largest leap in the minor leagues.

Prior to his promotion, Rojas had hit just .230 with Jersey Shore, sporting a tepid .287 on-base percentage, as well as a .325 slugging percentage. While the numbers proved less than stellar, the 21-year-old has three tools that probably play at the major league level right now, including a plus-glove, plus-speed, and a strong arm. The offensive tools have yet to follow suit, but they boast a great deal of potential.

And yet, here he is seven days later with a five-game hitting streak under his belt and eight hits in his first 20 Double-A at-bats. He's also stolen four bags, walked four times, and has yet to strike out. In fact, Monday's game was his best yet: the center fielder slapped three singles and worked two walks.

Baseball is a funny sport sometimes.

There were a slew of other exciting performances to highlight from yesterday's July 4 action, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Aaron Barrett calls it a career

After a long career full of ups, downs, and everything in-between, Phillies' right-hander Aaron Barrett, who the club signed to a minor league pact this spring, called it a career on Monday.

The 34-year-old is a remarkable story, who after a six-year ascent to the majors, required Tommy John Surgery, and added a brutally broken humerus into the mix, keeping him away from the game for three whole seasons.

He returned in 2019, appearing in three games with the World-Champion-to-be Washington Nationals, and then again in two games in 2020, while posting strong numbers in the minors.

He retired the side in order in what was his final inning of professional baseball with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

After a long and successful career, Barrett was ready to move on. Here's hoping his next chapter is filled with as much success and resolve!

Double-A: Ortiz manages monster day, falls triple short of cycle

It's been a wishy-washy season for Jhailyn Ortiz. He's been substantially streaky at the plate, and continues to strike out at an unfortunate rate.

However, Monday night was one of the good ones, as Ortiz launched a solo home run his for his 13th of the year, as well as ripped a double and single to round out a three-hit effort. The slugger is hitting .232 on the season, but boasts a solid .753 OPS.

The 23-year-old outfielder still benefits from perhaps the strongest arm in the system, as well as a very good glove at the corners, but he is going to have to show much more reliability at the plate.

High-A: Casey Martin continues intriguing stretch

Perhaps one of the most unpredictable prospects in the Phillies system, Casey Martin seems to be stringing something together with Jersey Shore.

Oft-heralded for his elite shortstop makeup and strong arm, it's seldom one hears anything positive about the third-rounder's offensive skillset, as it has yet to yield strong results in the minor leagues.

Casey Martin with the Razorbacks in 2020. © Times Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Recently, however, Martin has had himself a strong stretch. Since June 19, the infielder is hitting .296, alongside three doubles and three home runs in a 12-game span. It's no revelation, but for someone who boasts a career .200 average, and has struck out 184 times in 167 games, it's a step forward.

Martin was a consensus four-tool, first-round talent in the 2020 MLB Draft, and flashed impressive gap power with the Razorbacks. While the swing-and-miss concerns are major, it is certainly far from the time to give up on such a tantalizing skillset.

Single-A: Starlyn Castillo makes his way back to Clearwater

The Phillies' big-money signee out of the Dominican Republic in 2018 finally made his way back to Clearwater, and tossed three innings of three-run ball for the Threshers, striking out four.

After he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery last year, the 20-year-old fireballer is back, and ready to slot into Clearwater's rotation. His fastball still sits mid 90s, as it has since he was 15-years-old, and he features an impressive slurve, as well as an apparently improved hard changeup.

It's hard to say what the future holds for Castillo, given the limited amount of time he's been back between the lost minor league year and this year, but he will certainly be one to watch going forward.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: W 5-1

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 2-for-3, BB, RBI

C Donny Sands - 1-for-3, BB

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels: L 15-7

INF Wendell Rijo - 3-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB

RHP Billy Sullivan - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 0-8

RHP Andrew Schultz - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

RHP Albertus Barber - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: L 1-3

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 1-for-3, K

LHP Tristan Garnett - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

