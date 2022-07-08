Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Rojas Continues Strong Double-A Start

The gap from High-A to Double-A is perhaps the largest in all of the minor leagues. Players go from facing younger, more green competition to staring down organization regulars, promising near-ready prospects, and even ex-professionals in some cases. It is not an easy leap to make.

And yet, the Philadelphia Phillies' top center field prospect made it look easy.

Johan Rojas continued his breeze through Double-A on Thursday, mashing a triple and a single, while swiping his fifth bag in seven games. The young outfielder has only gone down on strikes once in his time with Reading, and has conversely walked four times. Rojas ended the day with a .345 average, alongside an .889 OPS.

Once the league adjusts to the youngster, those numbers will surely dip, but the fact that he has gotten off to such a strong start on such a challenging assignment is something to be praised.

There were many other performances worth praising in yesterday's minor league action, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm on Thursday, July 7:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Connor Brogdon tosses scoreless rehab outing

Connor Brogdon is working his way back to the majors, and began with a solid outing. The right-hander allowed two hits, both singles, but managed to work around it, striking out two batters on his way to a clean frame.

Brogdon went down on June 25 with a case of COVID-19. His placement on the injured list prompted the long-awaited call up of Mark Appel, who has since done quite well for the Phillies.

Upon his return, he'll bolster the Phillies' bullpen which has, in fairness, flourished in his absence.

Double-A: O'Hoppe logs first hit since return to Reading

After his long-awaited return to Reading's lineup yesterday, Logan O'Hoppe logged his first hit since his return from a non-COVID illness.

The hit, an infield single, plated Johan Rojas, and was part of a 1-for-3 day for the catcher, in which he also registered two walks.

July is going to be a whirlwind of a month for Phillies prospects, as the Phillies are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline. Expect O'Hoppe's name to be one that is thrown around quite often.

High-A: Disappointing day for Jersey Shore bats encompasses season

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws roster is loaded with "what if" talent, but thus far, it has been an exceedingly disappointing season for bats at the High-A level.

Casey Martin, the Phillies volatile third-rounder from 2020, is hitting just .201 with a .570 OPS on the year. Ethan Wilson, a highly-praised second-rounder from 2021, is managing a .240 average with a .665 OPS. Baron Radcliff, their three-true-outcomes powerhouse from the fifth round of the 2020 draft, struck out three times on Thursday, hitting .198 on the year with a .673 OPS.

It has been a dreadful season for the Phillies lower-system bats. That is going to need to change if the Phillies want any chance at developing their next wave of offensive talent.

Single-A: Maton logs a hit in rehab appearance

After he went down with a shoulder strain while making a remarkable catch in the infield, Nick Maton is working his way back.

His rehab assignment began in Clearwater on Thursday as he logged a RBI single, and managed to come around to score as well.

Maton will be a big boost to the Phillies' injury-stricken infield depth, and seemed to have a sparkplug-like effect on the Phillies big club. With Jean Segura and Johan Camargo still out, and Didi Gregorius struggling mightily at the MLB level, Maton will be a big addition when he's ready to return.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: L 2-11

C Rafael Marchan - 1-for-3, BB

LHP Jojo Romero - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels: W 5-3

OF Simon Muzziotti - 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, K

LHP Ethan Lindow - 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 1-7

RHP Dominic Pipkin - 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

RHP Albertus Barber - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: W 6-4

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB, K

LHP Gabriel Cotto - 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!