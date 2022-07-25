McGarry Dominates at Double-A, Aims for September Debut

Just last year Griff McGarry couldn't hit the broad side of a barn door. His 2021 at the University of Virginia ended with 8.8 BB/9. Now he's dominating Double-A hitters in 2022.

McGarry continued to impress this weekend on the Philadelphia Phillies' farm. Away at the Somerset Patriots, he walked only one batter over six innings. That's perhaps the most vital stat to the most impressive start McGarry has had in the Phillies organization.

Forget the six scoreless innings, or the four strikeouts, or the two hits allowed, the fact that McGarry has command of the strikezone speaks to his development finally catching up with his raw ability and talent.

It's a sure sign of better things to come, perhaps even late in the 2022 season as a September call-up or as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade. McGarry's stock is rising, and baseball executives within the Phillies' organization and all around the league should be taking notice.

Other top stories:

Kingery still has one year remaining on one of the worst contracts in Phillies history. It seems an enigma that such a promising prospect could flash so much Major League talent at the highest level before returning to the minor leagues a shadow of his former self.

Kinger slashed .258/.315/.474 in 2019, he only has 143 major league plate appearances since then, in those he's batted .144. Even during his time in the minors he's struggled, his OPS is just .647 this year at Triple-A, so it's always good to see a long struggling player succeed.

Kingery went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases from the shortstop position Saturday, getting into scoring position and coming home as the winning run in a 3-2 victory for the Iron Pigs Sunday.

Double-A: Logan O'Hoppe Swings for Power

Coming off his Futures Game performance, O'Hoppe showed the hit tool that got him there on Saturday. Mashing a go-ahead three run home run in the top of the seventh to put McGarry in line for the win, O'Hoppe continues to raise his trade value as one of MLB's top 100 prospects.

The 15th home run of O'Hoppe minor league season saw his OPS rise to .904 by week's end. He's displayed some impressive defense this year alongside the best hitting in the Phillies minor league system.

High-A: Andrew Painter dazzles Cyclones

It might not be the prettiest stat line at first glance, but Painter was dominant on Saturday at Shoretown Ballpark, touching 98mph on his fastball. The young righty worked more on his curveball this weekend to excellent results.

Unfortunately, Painter was unable to escape the fifth. A two-out error prolonger the inning before Painter was lifted, allowing three unearned runs to cross the plate. His final line: 4.2 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.

Single-A: Gunner Mayer Annihilates Marauders

The Phillies fifth round pick of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft, Gunner Mayer burst onto the scene with his fifth start at Single-A of 2022 on Saturday. Mayer made seven starts at Clearwater in 2021, but was lit up, pitching to a 10.03 ERA of 23.1 innings, not promising.

But battling through injury, 2022 has been a different story, it certainly was this weekend. Through four innings Mayer allowed but two hits and one walk. Facing just 15 batters, he struck out nine of them. Does anything more need to be said?

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders: W 7-6, W 3-2

RHP Mark Appel - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

CF Mickey Moniak - 2-for-7, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phils @ Somerset Patriots: L 6-3, L 7-4

RHP Erik Miller - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

3B Wendell Rijo - 2-for-7, 2B, 2 R, BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs Brooklyn Cyclones: L 9-7, L 6-4

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 4-for-8, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K

OF Baron Radlicff - 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, K, SB

Clearwater Threshers @ Bradenton Marauders: L 7-4, W 3-2

RHP Sam Coonrod - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 2-for-7, R, RBI, 3 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!