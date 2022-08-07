Painter Inks a Masterpiece at Jersey Shore

It's not often the Philadelphia Phillies have a minor league arm of Mick Abel's caliber, but it's even more infrequent when an organization has two.

Andrew Painter performed his magnum opus Saturday evening for the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. Following Mick Abel in the back-end of a double-header, Painter dominated Hudson Valley Renegades.

Both Painter and his counterpart Abel made minor leaguers look like Little Leaguers.

Painter's seven-inning complete game shutout was the longest outing of the budding 19-year-old's career, and he looked just as dominant in this one as he had pitching to just six hitters at Clearwater in 2021.

Facing 24 batters on the evening, Painter retired 21, walking just one and allowing only two hits. His 11 strikeouts nearly matched a career high of 14, set in April with the Threshers at Clearwater.

This outing lowered his High-A ERA to 1.21. On the season, Painter has an ERA of 1.32 across all levels in 68.1 innings with a K/9 of 14.4.

For a player that's over four years younger than the average High-A minor leaguer, that's wildly impressive.

Triple-A: Yairo Muñoz Hits Like a Major Leaguer

Leading off for The Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday night, Muñoz pummeled the Syracuse Mets for three hits. He lashed two singles and one double for three RBI, the difference maker in Lehigh Valley's 7-4 victory.

The Phillies will be happy to see their infield depth get playing time, Muñoz wasn't getting any at the big leagues with Edmundo Sosa usurping him on the depth chart.

Double-A: Ethan Lindow Dazzles in Old School Effort

At age-23, his fifth year in the Phillies system, Lindow is beginning to reap results. With a 3.32 ERA over 78.2 innings on the year between High-A and Double-A, the former fifth-round draft pick has impressed at Reading.

Saturday night he made his longest outing of the season, it was seven innings of solid control from Lindow. Surrendering only two runs, the Reading starting struck out only one. He allowed several hits, but induced soft contact that, for the most part, kept the ball in the yard.

High-A: Mick Abel Sets the Tone for the Night

Given what Painter did in game two of Jersey Shore's double-header, it's hard to believe that any other Jersey Shore pitcher could have given him a run for his money. But Abel certainly set a high bar for Abel's performance.

Over six shutout innings Abel surrendered only six baserunners: three hits and three walks. Striking out eight, he was every bit as dominant as his younger counterpart.

Abel had struggled somewhat coming off his first year of professional baseball, with a 4.43 ERA in 2021, and a 4.50 ERA by mid-May of 2022, some wondered if Abel would ever really live up to his prospect-ranking.

The last several months have proven that incorrect, Abel sports a 3.34 ERA over his last 62 innings with a K/9 cresting 10.

Single-A: Jordan Fowler Cruises in Clearwater

Over his last 12 innings at Single-A, Fowler has allowed but two runs. Selected in the 26th round of the 2017 MLB Amateur draft and signed by the Phillies in 2020 as a UDFA, Fowler had few expectations upon his shoulders.

Nevertheless, he's succeeded at every challenge the Phillies have given him. In 46.1 professional innings Fowler has an ERA of 2.53. Over his last four appearances spanning 12 innings, he's allowed but one run, striking out 14 in the process.

Saturday night featured the finest out of Fowler's professional career, he pitched three innings, from the sixth through the eighth, allowing just two baserunners and striking out five.

He's undoubtedly been added to the Phillies' watch-list.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Syracuse Mets: W 7-4

C Donny Sands - 2-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI

LHP Kent Emmanuel - 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Reading Fightin' Phils vs. Hartford Yard Goats: W 5-4

OF Johan Rojas - 2-for-4, 3B, R, RBI, SB, SO

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, SO

Jersey Shore Blue Claws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: W 8-2, W 2-0

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 4-for-7, 2 HR, 4 R, 3 RBI, SO

SS Luis Garcia - 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB

Clearwater Threshers @ Tampa Tarpons: L 5-4

OF Troy Schreffer - 2-for-4, 2B, R, BB, SB, SO

RHP Jean Cabrera - 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

