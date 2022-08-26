GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Aug. 26

Texas begins a three-game home series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers return to Globe Life Field to start a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at 7:05 p.m..

The Rangers continue the series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and wrap up the series at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Texas is 6-4 since Tony Beasley took over as interim manager in the wake of the firing of Chris Woodward. The long-time Rangers’ third-base coach is auditioning for the full-time job in 2023. The Rangers are likely thinking about potential candidates but have stated they don’t expect to start a full-scale search until the season ends.

Texas is coming off a blistering 16-4 win over Colorado on Wednesday. In that game, the Rangers saw a fourth player — Nathaniel Lowe — reach 20 home runs for the season, giving the Rangers more 20-home run players than any team in Major League Baseball. And, with a batting average of .295 going into the Tigers series, Lowe is the one Ranger that can end the team’s half-dozen year drought without a qualifying .300 hitter.

Also during the road trip, Adolis García became the fifth player in the Majors this season to have a hit streak of at least 20 games. He has a 21-game hitting streak going into Friday’s game. He also has 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, and with the hit streak he’s the first Rangers 20/20/20 player since Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez did it in 1999.

The other two Rangers with 20 or more home runs are Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, the latter of which leads the Rangers with 26, which matches his career high for a single season.

Detroit Tigers (x-x) at Texas Rangers (57-67)

August 26, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 7:05 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: Glenn Otto (5-8, 4.66)

Vs.

DET: Tyler Alexander (3-7, 4.03)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

P Cole Ragans was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left calf strain.

P Dallas Keuchel is on the taxi squad today and scheduled to start on Saturday vs. Detroit.

Rangers Injury List:

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Tigers – Bally Sports Detroit

Radio/Internet

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM (Cowboys on 105.3 The Fan), KFLC 1270

Tigers – WXYT 97.1-FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. C Jonah Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. DH Mark Mathias

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9 LF Bubba Thompson

-

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

1. CF Riley Greene

2. RF Victor Reyes

3. SS Javier Báez

4. 1B Harold Castro

5. DH Miguel Cabrera

6. 2B Willi Castro

7. C Eric Haase

8. 3B Jeimer Candelario

9. LF Akil Baddoo

