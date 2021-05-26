Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Gibson To Injured List

The Texas Rangers prepare for a two-game series in Anaheim without their ace.

Texas Rangers (22-27) at Los Angeles Angels (20-27)

Monday, May 25, 2021

8:38 PM CT

Angels Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Probables:

TEX: LHP Hyeon-jong Yang (0-1, 3.38 ERA)

vs

LAA: LHP Andrew Heaney (1-3, 5.31 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus, MLB Network

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West, MLB Network

Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe CF Adolis García LF Willie Calhoun DH Khris Davis RF David Dahl 3B Charlie Culberson C Jose Trevino

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

LF Justin Upton DH Shohei Ohtani 3B Anthony Rendon CF Juan Lagares SS José Iglesias 1B Jared Walsh RF Taylor Ward C Kurt Suzuki 2B David Fletcher

Rangers Roster Moves

RHP Kyle Gibson placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to May 22, with a right groin strain

RHP Hunter Wood placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to May 23, with right elbow discomfort

LHP Wes Benjamin recalled from Triple-A Round Rock

RHP Demarcus Evans recalled from Triple-A Round Rock

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara will undergo surgery on his right shoulder to repair an aneurysm in the posterior circumflex humeral artery. He will be shut down for at least 12 weeks. It is unclear if Arihara can pitch again this season, but his heath is obviously paramount.

Arihara will undergo surgery on his right shoulder to repair an aneurysm in the posterior circumflex humeral artery. He will be shut down for at least 12 weeks. It is unclear if Arihara can pitch again this season, but his heath is obviously paramount. Kyle Gibson (right groin strain): Gibson has been pitching through the injury and the Rangers wanted to get out in front of it with a stint on the IL. The Rangers don't believe the injury is serious, and Chris Woodward even pointed to a possible return to the mound on June 4 vs Tampa Bay at home.

Gibson has been pitching through the injury and the Rangers wanted to get out in front of it with a stint on the IL. The Rangers don't believe the injury is serious, and Chris Woodward even pointed to a possible return to the mound on June 4 vs Tampa Bay at home. Hunter Wood (right elbow discomfort): Wood left Saturday's game after only 10 pitches and was pulled without hesitation. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Sunday morning that Wood would probably get an MRI "at some point."

READ MORE: Rangers' Kohei Arihara To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.

What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

READ MORE: Rangers Mailbag: Can We Keep Adolis García?

READ MORE: Rangers Tied To New Name in New Mock Draft

LISTEN: Rangers Daily Dose: Adolis García's Spectacular Weekend

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook