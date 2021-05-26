Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Gibson To Injured List
The Texas Rangers prepare for a two-game series in Anaheim without their ace.
Texas Rangers (22-27) at Los Angeles Angels (20-27)
Monday, May 25, 2021
8:38 PM CT
Angels Stadium | Anaheim, CA
Probables:
TEX: LHP Hyeon-jong Yang (0-1, 3.38 ERA)
vs
LAA: LHP Andrew Heaney (1-3, 5.31 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West, MLB Network
Radio: KLAA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- LF Willie Calhoun
- DH Khris Davis
- RF David Dahl
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- C Jose Trevino
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
- LF Justin Upton
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- 3B Anthony Rendon
- CF Juan Lagares
- SS José Iglesias
- 1B Jared Walsh
- RF Taylor Ward
- C Kurt Suzuki
- 2B David Fletcher
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Kyle Gibson placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to May 22, with a right groin strain
- RHP Hunter Wood placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to May 23, with right elbow discomfort
- LHP Wes Benjamin recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
- RHP Demarcus Evans recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara will undergo surgery on his right shoulder to repair an aneurysm in the posterior circumflex humeral artery. He will be shut down for at least 12 weeks. It is unclear if Arihara can pitch again this season, but his heath is obviously paramount.
- Kyle Gibson (right groin strain): Gibson has been pitching through the injury and the Rangers wanted to get out in front of it with a stint on the IL. The Rangers don't believe the injury is serious, and Chris Woodward even pointed to a possible return to the mound on June 4 vs Tampa Bay at home.
- Hunter Wood (right elbow discomfort): Wood left Saturday's game after only 10 pitches and was pulled without hesitation. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Sunday morning that Wood would probably get an MRI "at some point."
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
