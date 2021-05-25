Rangers Mailbag: Can We Keep Adolis García?

Good day, Rangers fans! Having an off day after a three-game sweep of the hated Houston Astros can be a bit of a let down, but I've taken some time to answer some of your questions.

Thank you to everyone who submitted questions on social media and email.

Can you give me any assurances that the Rangers won’t try to trade Adolis García? Can we keep him, Dad? We’ll take care of him, I promise.

-Twitter (@ShannonWO)

How sustainable is Adolis García’s production at the level he’s currently playing? And what level of production does he need to sustain in order for the Rangers to consider keeping him?

-Twitter (@WalkerBailey8)

Since both questions ask it, I'm just going to say it. I would be hard pressed to see any reason why the Rangers should consider trading Adolis García. With the way he is playing, he's as untouchable as it can be. Remember, he's a rookie, so that means he's under club control through 2026.

Now, Walker's question brings up a good point. If this is a shooting star type of situation, then García has an expiration date. With the Rangers rebuilding, capitalize on value.

However, we are seeing just what this guy is capable of, in his first year of pre-arbitration control no less. At this point, the Rangers have to consider the possibility that they've struck gold on this guy and do everything they can to sustain that.

How well he can sustain it? Ultimately, as Chris Woodward said, that's up to him. If he sustains this, the Rangers have a superstar. If he regresses slightly, they still have a very good player that can be a part of a contending core.

Will Taylor Hearn continue bringing the lineup card out during the games?

-Twitter (@RobynHearnTV)

My sources confirm (haha) that Taylor will continue to take the lineup card out for their games. They've been winning, so why stop now?

Should MLB umpires explain what they're reviewing and the results of the replay to the crowd like the other leagues do instead of just pointing?

-Twitter (@TimHZZ)

I like this question. However, I don't think any explanations are really needed. In baseball, it's one way or the other. Safe or out. Catch or no catch. In a league like the NFL, their down-by-contact rules or the old catch rules are fairly complex, where an explanation is really needed. In the NHL, things like goaltender interference are judgement calls.

Judgement calls are not reviewable in MLB.

Plus, in sports like football and hockey, the officials communicate with the crowd about things other than replay results. They announce penalties and other such things that are part of the flow of the game. Umpires never communicate with fans. To be completely honest, I don't think they want to either.

Will [Demarcus Evans] get the call up? He needs to be in the bigs.

-Twitter (@ScottSaysSo)

I would be surprised if Demarcus Evans doesn't get the call when Hunter Wood is put on the Injured List. Chris Woodward hinted at it pretty strongly on Sunday.

How long of a leash does Khris Davis have before the Rangers move him? Both DeShields and Martin are having really good starts to the AAA season and would add some depth at both DH and in the outfield.

I think it would help Khris if he was getting everyday at-bats in AAA rather than coming in 1-2 times a week.

-Chuck H., Fort Worth, TX

This is the double-edged sword. Davis isn't getting enough playing time to get into a rhythm, but isn't producing in the at-bats he is getting.

The Rangers are in the same situation with Davis that they would have been with Rougned Odor. Davis has enough service time to refuse an option to the minor leagues, which means he either stays on the roster or he is designated for assignment.

Now, the Rangers wanted to see if Davis can help lengthen the lineup. And with the emergence of Adolis García, it gives the Rangers the right-handed power bat they've needed for so long. At this rate, I'll be surprised if Davis is on this roster at season's end.

As far as DeShields and Martin go, DeShields is currently being discussed between the Rangers and Yankees for a trade. He has an opt-out in his minor league contract on June 1, and the Rangers might be forced to make some tough decisions in the coming days so they don't lose players without capitalizing on their value, one way or another.

Martin could absolutely be a piece. He was once a valued prospect in the Pirates organization, so the Rangers could give him a look if they decide to cut ties with Davis.

Joey Gallo seems to be playing small ball more this year. Is that helping his batting average? Helping the team be successful?

Has Joey become a leader in the clubhouse?

Is it me or do they play better when they "have fun" with the game? The times when they are so serious and super focused seem to bite them in the butt.

Can you tell them that they don't have to swing for the fence every time?

-Anonymous

I don't think Gallo is purposely bunting more. Gallo is more of a team player now, and if that means getting on base is more important than trying to plant one in the upper deck, then that's what he's going to do.

With media not in the clubhouse this year, I can't tell you if he's becoming a leader firsthand. However, I do know Joey is more of a lead-by-example type of guy from the conversations I've had with some of the players. He has gotten more vocal over the last couple of years, but I don't think he'll ever be a Michael Young, or now Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and be the guy in the clubhouse.

I don't have to be in the clubhouse to tell you this team is having more fun than even we're seeing on the field. This is a tight group. They're also young. Younger players tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves.. They have a lot to prove, and their livelihood depends on how well they perform. It's hard for younger guys to not press so hard at times. But it will get easier over time.

I can tell you with absolute certainty this team is not trying to swing for the fences every time. Nate Lowe, a guy who is capable of mashing a ball over the fence, settles for slapping the ball the other way when teams shift him. Willie Calhoun is back to hitting the ball to all fields. Joey Gallo is bunting more and has made a concerted effort to stay on top of the ball rather than swing under for launch angle.

This team is dedicated to hitting the ball. They absolutely do not sell out for power.

