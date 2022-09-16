GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Rays Begin 3-Game Set
The Texas Rangers are back on the road for the weekend to take on the Tampa Bay Rays beginning Friday night at Tropicana Field.
The Rangers (62-81) are coming off a series split with Oakland at home. The Rangers took an 8-7 victory over the Athletics on Tuesday as Mark Mathias hit two home runs, including a walk-off to win the game. Right fielder Adolis García set a career high in a key offensive category. Third baseman Josh Jung did something no Rangers rookie has ever done in his first six games. And Marcus Semien brought the comedy by forgetting he was leading off an inning before hitting his third double of the game.
Wednesday’s game saw the Rangers jump out to a big lead only to lose another one-run game, 8-7, to the Athletics. Mathias homered again — and it was part of five straight at-bats with a run-scoring hit. Semien homered again. But it wasn’t enough to help the Rangers to the two-game sweep.
The Rangers are now 11-18 under interim manager Tony Beasley. Tonight’s game features a matchup with former Rangers pitcher Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner who pitched just one official inning with Texas in 2020 before suffering an injury that ended his season.
Scroll down to get ready for tonight’s game.
Texas Rangers (62-81) at Tampa Bay Rays (80-63)
Sept. 16, 2022, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6:10 p.m. CT
Starting Pitchers
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (11-6, 2.77)
Vs.
TB: RHP Corey Kluber (10-8, 4.36)
-
Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:
None
Rangers Injury List:
OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock. He last pitched on Sunday.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. He has not pitched in an official game since going on the IL.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.
P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest
Rays — Bally Sports Sun
Rangers, Semien Season in Nutshell: 'Forgettable'
Rangers prospect paying off, Cooper Rush's unlikely Cowboys record, Mavs bittersweet ending and radical radio re-programming, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Nine Rangers Prospects Set for AFL
Among the selections are three players ranked among the Top 30 players in the organization.
Martín Pérez Leads off Rangers, Rays Series
The Rangers ace is back on the hill as he tries to close out the season by chasing his career high in victories.
Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Rays – WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WTMP
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
1B Nathaniel Lowe
RF Adolis García
C Jonah Heim
3B Josh Jung
CF Leody Taveras
DH Josh Smith
LF Bubba Thompson
-
Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup
DH Yandy Díaz
RF Manuel Margot
SS Wander Franco
LF Randy Arozarena
3B Isaac Paredes
1B Christian Bethancourt
2B Taylor Walls
C Francisco Mejía
CF Jose Siri
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.