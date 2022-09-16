Skip to main content

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Rays Begin 3-Game Set

Texas begins a three-game road series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Tropicana Field.

The Texas Rangers are back on the road for the weekend to take on the Tampa Bay Rays beginning Friday night at Tropicana Field.

The Rangers (62-81) are coming off a series split with Oakland at home. The Rangers took an 8-7 victory over the Athletics on Tuesday as Mark Mathias hit two home runs, including a walk-off to win the game. Right fielder Adolis García set a career high in a key offensive category. Third baseman Josh Jung did something no Rangers rookie has ever done in his first six games. And Marcus Semien brought the comedy by forgetting he was leading off an inning before hitting his third double of the game.

Wednesday’s game saw the Rangers jump out to a big lead only to lose another one-run game, 8-7, to the Athletics. Mathias homered again — and it was part of five straight at-bats with a run-scoring hit. Semien homered again. But it wasn’t enough to help the Rangers to the two-game sweep.

The Rangers are now 11-18 under interim manager Tony Beasley. Tonight’s game features a matchup with former Rangers pitcher Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner who pitched just one official inning with Texas in 2020 before suffering an injury that ended his season.

Scroll down to get ready for tonight’s game.

Texas Rangers (62-81) at Tampa Bay Rays (80-63)

Sept. 16, 2022, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6:10 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (11-6, 2.77)

Vs.

TB: RHP Corey Kluber (10-8, 4.36)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock. He last pitched on Sunday.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. He has not pitched in an official game since going on the IL.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Rays — Bally Sports Sun

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers, Semien Season in Nutshell: 'Forgettable'

Rangers prospect paying off, Cooper Rush's unlikely Cowboys record, Mavs bittersweet ending and radical radio re-programming, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Nine Rangers Prospects Set for AFL

Among the selections are three players ranked among the Top 30 players in the organization.

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Martin Perez
Play

Martín Pérez Leads off Rangers, Rays Series

The Rangers ace is back on the hill as he tries to close out the season by chasing his career high in victories.

By Matthew Postins

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Rays – WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WTMP

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis García

C Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

CF Leody Taveras

DH Josh Smith

LF Bubba Thompson

-

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

DH Yandy Díaz

RF Manuel Margot

SS Wander Franco

LF Randy Arozarena

3B Isaac Paredes

1B Christian Bethancourt

2B Taylor Walls

C Francisco Mejía

CF Jose Siri

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Rays Begin 3-Game Set

Texas begins a three-game road series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Tropicana Field.

The Texas Rangers are back on the road for the weekend to take on the Tampa Bay Rays beginning Friday night at Tropicana Field.

The Rangers (62-81) are coming off a series split with Oakland at home. The Rangers took an 8-7 victory over the Athletics on Tuesday as Mark Mathias hit two home runs, including a walk-off to win the game. Right fielder Adolis García set a career high in a key offensive category. Third baseman Josh Jung did something no Rangers rookie has ever done in his first six games. And Marcus Semien brought the comedy by forgetting he was leading off an inning before hitting his third double of the game.

Wednesday’s game saw the Rangers jump out to a big lead only to lose another one-run game, 8-7, to the Athletics. Mathias homered again — and it was part of five straight at-bats with a run-scoring hit. Semien homered again. But it wasn’t enough to help the Rangers to the two-game sweep.

The Rangers are now 11-18 under interim manager Tony Beasley. Tonight’s game features a matchup with former Rangers pitcher Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner who pitched just one official inning with Texas in 2020 before suffering an injury that ended his season.

Scroll down to get ready for tonight’s game.

Texas Rangers (62-81) at Tampa Bay Rays (80-63)

Sept. 16, 2022, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6:10 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (11-6, 2.77)

Vs.

TB: RHP Corey Kluber (10-8, 4.36)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock. He last pitched on Sunday.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. He has not pitched in an official game since going on the IL.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Rays — Bally Sports Sun

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Rays – WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WTMP

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis García

C Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

CF Leody Taveras

DH Josh Smith

LF Bubba Thompson

-

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

DH Yandy Díaz

RF Manuel Margot

SS Wander Franco

LF Randy Arozarena

3B Isaac Paredes

1B Christian Bethancourt

2B Taylor Walls

C Francisco Mejía

CF Jose Siri

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers, Semien Season in Nutshell: 'Forgettable'

By Richie Whitt
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Nine Rangers Prospects Set for AFL

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Martin Perez
News

Martín Pérez Leads off Rangers, Rays Series

By Matthew Postins
Aug 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Mark Mathias (9) hits a three RBI double in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Mark Mathias Hits Three Straight Homers

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Prospect Wins Frisco Start

By Matthew Postins
Jun 1, 2020; Arlington, Texas, United States; A shadow box featuring Texas Rangers former pitcher Nolan Ryan is seen on the concourse during the first day of public tours at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Throwback: Nolan Ryan Jersey Retirement

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Prospect Stumbles in Final Double-A Start

By Matthew Postins
Aug 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) slides safely into third base ahead of the tag by Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Athletics 8, Rangers 7

By Inside The Rangers Staff