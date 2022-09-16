Texas begins a three-game road series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Tropicana Field.

The Texas Rangers are back on the road for the weekend to take on the Tampa Bay Rays beginning Friday night at Tropicana Field.

The Rangers (62-81) are coming off a series split with Oakland at home. The Rangers took an 8-7 victory over the Athletics on Tuesday as Mark Mathias hit two home runs, including a walk-off to win the game. Right fielder Adolis García set a career high in a key offensive category. Third baseman Josh Jung did something no Rangers rookie has ever done in his first six games. And Marcus Semien brought the comedy by forgetting he was leading off an inning before hitting his third double of the game.

Wednesday’s game saw the Rangers jump out to a big lead only to lose another one-run game, 8-7, to the Athletics. Mathias homered again — and it was part of five straight at-bats with a run-scoring hit. Semien homered again. But it wasn’t enough to help the Rangers to the two-game sweep.

The Rangers are now 11-18 under interim manager Tony Beasley. Tonight’s game features a matchup with former Rangers pitcher Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner who pitched just one official inning with Texas in 2020 before suffering an injury that ended his season.

Texas Rangers (62-81) at Tampa Bay Rays (80-63)

Sept. 16, 2022, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6:10 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (11-6, 2.77)

Vs.

TB: RHP Corey Kluber (10-8, 4.36)

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock. He last pitched on Sunday.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. He has not pitched in an official game since going on the IL.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Rays — Bally Sports Sun

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Rays – WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WTMP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis García

C Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

CF Leody Taveras

DH Josh Smith

LF Bubba Thompson

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

DH Yandy Díaz

RF Manuel Margot

SS Wander Franco

LF Randy Arozarena

3B Isaac Paredes

1B Christian Bethancourt

2B Taylor Walls

C Francisco Mejía

CF Jose Siri

