Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Game 2 of Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park

Texas Rangers (30-33) at Detroit Tigers (24-39)

Thursday, June 16, 2022

6:10 PM CT

Comerica Park | Detroit, MI

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (1-3, 4.85)

Vs

DET: LHP Tarik Skubal (5-3, 2.71)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Detroit Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, MLBN

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. C Jonah Heim

5. DH Nathaniel Lowe

6. 1B Sam Huff

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. LF Charlie Culberson

9. CF Leody Taveras

-

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

1. RF Victor Reyes

2. 3B Harold Castro

3. CF Willi Castro

4. DH Miguel Cabrera

5. SS Javier Báez

6. LF Robbie Grossman

7. 2B Jonathan Schoop

8. 1B Spencer Torkelson

9. C Carter Barnhart

-

-

Transactions

June 17

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is on an injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple A Round Rock. He can be activated any time.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture) on 10-day IL (June 13). He is eligible to return on June 23, but he had surgery and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

DH Mitch Garver, P Glenn Otto and OF Steele Walker are all on the COVID-19 related IL.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

