Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Game 2 of Series
Texas Rangers (30-33) at Detroit Tigers (24-39)
Thursday, June 16, 2022
6:10 PM CT
Comerica Park | Detroit, MI
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (1-3, 4.85)
Vs
DET: LHP Tarik Skubal (5-3, 2.71)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Detroit Tigers
TV: Bally Sports Detroit, MLBN
Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. RF Adolis García
4. C Jonah Heim
5. DH Nathaniel Lowe
6. 1B Sam Huff
7. 3B Ezequiel Duran
8. LF Charlie Culberson
9. CF Leody Taveras
-
Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
1. RF Victor Reyes
2. 3B Harold Castro
3. CF Willi Castro
4. DH Miguel Cabrera
5. SS Javier Báez
6. LF Robbie Grossman
7. 2B Jonathan Schoop
8. 1B Spencer Torkelson
9. C Carter Barnhart
-
-
Transactions
June 17
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is on an injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple A Round Rock. He can be activated any time.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture) on 10-day IL (June 13). He is eligible to return on June 23, but he had surgery and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
DH Mitch Garver, P Glenn Otto and OF Steele Walker are all on the COVID-19 related IL.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
