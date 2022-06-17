Ezequiel Duran Triple Fuels Rangers Comeback

Texas had precious few opportunities to get to Tigers starter Beau Brieske, so the Rangers rallied in the ninth

Ezequiel Duran’s two-out triple in the ninth inning scored three runs for the Texas Rangers, who overcame a brilliant start by Detroit's Beau Brieske for a 3-1 victory at Comerica Park on Thursday.

The Rangers (30-33) struggled all night to get a run across the plate. In fact, by game’s end, the Rangers had just four hits. But Duran, a rookie called up by the Rangers just a couple of weeks ago, broke the game wide open off Tigers closer Gregory Soto.

Duran connected on an 0-1 pitch by Soto and hit it opposite field down the right field line. The Rangers had the bases loaded after Soto struggled with his control, walking Corey Seager, hitting Kole Calhoun and walking Nathaniel Lowe.

Duran’s triple — the first of his Major League career — brought all three runners home as Soto ended up with his second blown save and the Rangers had a two-run lead going into the bottom of the ninth.

“I was thinking that was a good situation for me,” Duran said through an interpreter.

Joe Barlow came on to get his 12th save and the Rangers claimed their 15th come-from-behind victory of the season.

“I think they feed off it,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “The makeup of the team — relentless, resilient whatever you want to call it. There’s no quit in them.”

Duran’s brilliance spoiled the terrific outing by Brieske, who was cruising to his second straight victory in just his 11th MLB start. The former 27th-round pick bedeviled the Rangers for the seven innings he was on the hill. It was the first time he went more than six innings in a start.

Brieske gave up three hits and two walks, while striking out six. The Rangers left three on base and were 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position while he was on the hill.

Texas’ best chance before the ninth was in the top of the fifth after Heim's bunt single down the third-base line against the shift, followed by a Lowe single. But Duran hit a sharp liner to Tigers shortstop Javier Báez, who doubled up Heim after he was too far off second base. Brieske then struck out Brad Miller to end the inning.

Martín Pérez helped Texas keep the game close. He went seven innings and gave up eight hits while striking out five. Defense played a hand in keeping the game scoreless, as García easily threw out Detroit’s Eric Haase at the plate on a Miguel Cabrera single to prevent a run early in the game.

Duran made another great play in the bottom of the fifth on a sharp ground down the third-base line by Victor Reyes. Duran stabbed at the ball and made a long throw to cut down Reyes and end that inning.

The Tigers (24-39) scored their only run in the bottom of the sixth. Willi Castro led off the inning with a single to center field, followed by Miguel Cabrera’s line drive out to center.

Baez then hit a ground-rule double, as his long drive to center field flew over the Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras, bounced on the warning track and flew over the fence and into the bushes above it. Castro advanced to third.

Robbie Grossman \hit a sacrifice fly to right, and García’s attempt to throw out a tagging Castro was late.

Before the game, the Rangers made several roster moves, the most significant being former closer José Leclerc being activated off the 60-day injured list. He is with the team in Detroit.

The Rangers continue their series with Detroit on Friday as Jon Gray takes the hill.

The Rangers return home from Detroit for interleague play, with two games against Philadelphia on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then a three-game series with Washington starting next Friday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.