Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury & COVID-19 Report

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after Friday night's tough loss to the Houston Astros.

Houston Astros (76-52) at Texas Rangers (44-84)

Saturday, August 28, 2021

6:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

HOU: LHP Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.94 ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.86 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston

Radio: KBME, KAMA HD2

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

3B Yonny Hernandez SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Adolis García LF DJ Peters 1B Andy Ibáñez 2B Nick Solak C Jose Trevino DH Yohel Pozo CF Leody Taveras

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

2B Jose Altuve DH Michael Brantley 1B Yuli Gurriel LF Yordan Alvarez SS Carlos Correa 3B Alex Bregman RF Kyle Tucker CF Jake Meyers C Martín Maldonado

Rangers Injury Report

COVID-19 Injured List

INF Charlie Culberson (added August 20)

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)

INF Brock Holt (added August 23)

RHP Drew Anderson (added August 24)

C Jonah Heim (added August 24)

RHP Dane Dunning (added August 25)

RHP Spencer Howard (added August 27)

NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.

The Rangers have only announced that three of the players on the COVID IL are vaccinated (Culberson, Holt, Anderson). The club did not disclose the vaccination status of the other three players.

10-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow (right index finger blister): Manager Chris Woodward said last Friday that if the team was in a different position in the standings, Barlow would probably be able to pitch through the issue. He added there was no need to push it.

Manager Chris Woodward said last Friday that if the team was in a different position in the standings, Barlow would probably be able to pitch through the issue. He added there was no need to push it. Eli White (right elbow strain): White is beginning a throwing program next week. He is already swinging the bat. His timetable is still unclear.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara started for Double-A Frisco on Sunday night. It was his first injury rehabilitation outing since being placed on the injured list on May 9. He underwent surgery to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder. If all goes well, his next outing is tentatively scheduled for Friday, August 27 for Triple-A Round Rock in Albuquerque.

Arihara started for Double-A Frisco on Sunday night. It was his first injury rehabilitation outing since being placed on the injured list on May 9. He underwent surgery to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder. If all goes well, his next outing is tentatively scheduled for Friday, August 27 for Triple-A Round Rock in Albuquerque. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering slowly. He has been hitting recently and has been feeling better recently. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering slowly. He has been hitting recently and has been feeling better recently. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.

King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Minor League Medical Updates/Free Agent Signing

INF Maximo Acosta underwent Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery on Wednesday in Dallas. Dr. Gregory Pearl performed the surgery. He should be full go for Spring Training 2022.

OF Evan Carter recently experienced some lower back soreness in Arizona as he was going through his rehab. This will prevent him from returning to Low-A Down East this season. He is working to return during the latter half of Instructional League.

RHP Florencio Serrano underwent an internal brace elbow repair procedure with Dr. Meister on Friday . Expected return to game action is May 2022.

RHP Kevin Gowdy, who was acquired from Philadelphia on July 30, will be skipped from his scheduled start tonight for High-A Hickory. The Rangers are looking to provide him some additional rest before making his final few starts of the season. He is scheduled to start again on Saturday, September 4.

In addition, Texas has signed RHP David Kubiak as a free agent and assigned him to Round Rock. Kubiak is 3-3, 4.91 in nine starts at West Virginia in the Independent Atlantic League in 2021.

