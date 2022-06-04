Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners, Continue Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and Seattle at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers have lost their last three games and head into Saturday’s game with Seattle three games under-.500. The Rangers were at .500 on Tuesday. That’s how fast baseball can change. Now, after four meetings this season, the Rangers and Mariners are tied at 2-2. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Seattle Mariners (23-29) at Texas Rangers (24-27)

Saturday, June 4, 2022

3:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (3-2, 4.33)

Vs

SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (3-5, 3.55)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh Smith

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. DH Mitch Garver

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. CF Adolis García

7. C Jonah Heim

8. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

9. LF Eli White

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

1. LF Jesse Winker

2. 1B Ty France

3. SS J.P. Crawford

4. CF Julio Rodríguez

5. DH Eugenio Suárez

6. 2B Adam Frazier

7. 3B Abraham Toro

8. RF Taylor Trammell

9. C Cal Raleigh

-

Rangers Notes

Glenn Otto is set to make his eighth start of the season today. He has gone 2-1 with a 2.12 earned run average in 3 starts since surrendering a career-high eight runs (all earned) on May 14 vs. Boston and has cut his season ERA from 6.38 to 4.33. Otto has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his seven starts this season, and his three wins are tied for second best on the staff (Martín Pérez has four). He will work on regular rest after producing his second quality start of the season in Texas' homestand-opening 9-5 victory on Monday against Tampa Bay. In that game, Otto threw six innings, gave up two runs (one earned), walked three and struck out four on 99 pitches.

-

-

Transactions

June 4

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland. He is eligible to return on June 9.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. He is eligible to return June 6. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment on Friday.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He rehab assignment was transferred to Triple A Round Rock.

