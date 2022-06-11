Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. White Sox Series Continues

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field

The Texas Rangers continue a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday after losing the first game, 8-3, on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Texas Rangers (26-31) at Chicago White Sox (27-29)

Saturday, June 11, 2022

1:10 PM CT

Guaranteed Rate Field | Chicago, IL

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (4-2, 1.56)

vs.

CLE: RHP Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.54)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD-FM, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Chicago White Sox

TV: NBCSCH

Radio: WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. DH Kole Calhoun

5. C Jonah Heim

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. LF Brad Miller

9. CF Eli White

-

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

1. LF AJ Pollock

2. RF Andrew Vaughn

3. CF Luis Robert

4. 1B José Abreu

5. DH Jake Burger

6. 3B Yoán Moncada

7. C Yasmani Grandal

8. 2B Leury Garcia

8. SS Danny Mendick

-

-

Transactions

June 11

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is eligible to return on June 14.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.

