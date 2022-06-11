Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. White Sox Series Continues
The Texas Rangers continue a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday after losing the first game, 8-3, on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
Texas Rangers (26-31) at Chicago White Sox (27-29)
Saturday, June 11, 2022
1:10 PM CT
Guaranteed Rate Field | Chicago, IL
-
Probables:
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (4-2, 1.56)
vs.
CLE: RHP Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.54)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD-FM, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Chicago White Sox
TV: NBCSCH
Radio: WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. RF Adolis García
4. DH Kole Calhoun
5. C Jonah Heim
6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
7. 3B Ezequiel Duran
8. LF Brad Miller
9. CF Eli White
-
Nine Rangers Named to All-Star Game Ballot
MLB fans can begin voting for the starters for the Mid-Summer Classic, set for July 19 in Los Angeles
Rangers Continue Slide With Loss to White Sox
Texas has lost seven of its last nine since reaching the .500 mark on May 31
Rangers Prospect Jack Leiter Roughed Up in Latest Start
The Rangers' No. 1 prospect did something he had not done to that point in his professional career
Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup
1. LF AJ Pollock
2. RF Andrew Vaughn
3. CF Luis Robert
4. 1B José Abreu
5. DH Jake Burger
6. 3B Yoán Moncada
7. C Yasmani Grandal
8. 2B Leury Garcia
8. SS Danny Mendick
-
In the News
Marcus Semien and his big doubleheader by the numbers
Rangers rookie OF hits first MLB home run
Rangers’ Michael Young No. 1? Hello Marcus Semien
Glenn Otto Needs to Avoid Doing ‘Too Much’
Rangers Prospects of the Month for May
Jack Leiter roughed up in last start at Frisco
-
Transactions
June 11
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is eligible to return on June 14.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter