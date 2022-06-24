Pregame Notes: Rangers and Nationals Start Three-Game Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers start a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field on Friday. The Rangers have several former players that will receive their Rangers Hall of Fame blazers on Friday night, including Charlie Hough, Buddy Bell, and Ruben Sierra.

Texas will also wear their 1972 throwback uniforms on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.

Washington Nationals (25-47) at Texas Rangers (33-35)

Friday, June 24, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-5, 4.38 ERA)

vs

WSH: RHP Paolo Espino (0-1, 2.29 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD-FM, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Philadelphia Phillies

TV: MASN 2

Radio: WJFK 106.7 The Fan

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. CF Adolis García

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. DH Mitch Garver

6. C Jonah Heim

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. LF Brad Miller

-

Washington Nationals Starting Lineup

1. 2B César Hernández

2. RF Juan Soto

3. 1B Josh Bell

4. DH Nelson Cruz

5. SS Luis García

6. C Keibert Ruiz

7. LF Yadiel Hernandez

8. 3B Maikel Franco

9. CF Victor Robles

-

In the News

Rangers History Today: Buddy Bell retires

Rangers promote pitching prospect to Hickory

Rangers Triple-A prospect pitches great game

Rangers trade Willie Calhoun

Watch Josh Smith score from first on a single

Ezequiel Duran’s ‘hard throw’ to third

-

Transactions

June 24

x

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Glenn Otto (COVID-19 IL): Started a rehab assignment at Round Rock on Monday.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter