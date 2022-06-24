Skip to main content

Rangers Promote Pitching Prospect to Hickory

The Rangers organization's May Pitcher of the Month has earned a move up to High Class-A

The Texas Rangers have promoted left-handed starting pitcher Larson Kindreich from Low Class-A Down East to High Class-A Hickory.

Kindreich was named one of the Rangers’ top prospects for the month of May.

He moves up to Hickory with a 3-2 record and a 2.37 ERA. In 38 innings and nine appearances (five starts), he has allowed 25 hits, 12 runs (10 earned) and 20 walks while striking out 55.

Kindreich earned the organizational honor with a May that included four starts, a 2-1 record with a 2.84 ERA. He struck out 27 and walked nine in 19 innings of work. Opponents hit .209 against him.

Kindreich is not among the Rangers’ top 30 prospects per MLB.com, but he moves up the ladder less than a year after being drafted by the Rangers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Strong Outing for Top Rangers Prospect

The top 30 pitching prospect put together his second solid effort since being called up from Double-A Frisco

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun (4) bats against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Trade Disgruntled Calhoun to Giants

Texas makes move to bolster its outfield, which is without injured Eli White for the next two months

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers History Today: Dave Stewart Haunts Texas

Before he became a high-caliber starter for the Oakland Athletics, Stewart was a young pitcher who struggled in Texas

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
21 hours ago

His promotion also came the same week the Rangers traded Willie Calhoun to the San Francisco Giants.

The Rangers drafted Kindreich with their eight-round selection (No. 224 overall) last July out of Biola University. In his final season of college, Kindreich went 5-2 in nine starts with a 3.33 ERA. In 54 innings, he allowed 43 hits, 23 runs (20 earned) and 21 walks, while striking out 79.

After his selection, the Rangers assigned Kindreich to their rookie league team in Arizona, where he pitched in six games and finished with a 1.13 ERA. He threw eight innings, gave up five hits and one run, walked three and struck out 18 while recording a save. That led to his assignment to Down East in the spring.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Strong Outing for Top Rangers Prospect

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun (4) bats against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Disgruntled Calhoun to Giants

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Dave Stewart Haunts Texas

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rangers Josh Smith Scores From First on a Single

By Matthew PostinsJun 23, 2022
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Unleashes One of MLB's 'Hardest' Throws

By Matthew PostinsJun 23, 2022
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Rangers' Plan for Taylor Hearn?

By Matthew PostinsJun 23, 2022
Jon Gray
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 4, Phillies 2

By Matthew PostinsJun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Brad Miller (13) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Sweep Phillies Again

By Matthew PostinsJun 22, 2022