Rangers Outfielder Sets RBI Career High

Adolis Garcia has the most RBI for a Texas hitter since 2019.

With his home run against Oakland on Tuesday night, Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García set a career high for RBI.

García hits his 25th home run in the fifth inning, a shot that cut the Oakland lead to 7-5. The Rangers went on to win the game 8-7 with a walk-off homer in the ninth inning by Mark Mathias.

That made García the second Rangers hitter to reach the 25-home run mark this season. Shortstop Corey Seager — who reached 30 home runs on Monday in Miami — is the other one. Garcia also had three RBI in the game.

García now has 92 RBI, which tops his 90 last year. Those 92 driven in are the most by a Rangers hitter since Rougned Odor had 93 in 2019.

García is on a tear right now, as he has three home runs in his last five games. He also has gone deep in each of his last three home games.

He also has an extra-base hit in five straight games, which is also a career high.

García has 51 RBI at home and is still Globe Life Field’s all-time leader in home runs and RBI, with 33 and 104, respectively.

García had a hand in helping the Rangers win in walk-off fashion earlier this season with a blast in the bottom of the ninth inning against Washington on June 25. Mathias did the honors for Texas on Tuesday night.

García had two extra-base hits — a double and the home run — to help the Rangers finish with 10 extra-base hits, which set a season high and the team's most ever at Globe Life Field. Rookie Josh Jung was in on outburst with a double that helped set a club record

It was the most extra-base hits by the Rangers since July 12, 2021, against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when they had nine.

