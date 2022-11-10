The Texas Rangers continue to make minor moves as they prime the 40-man roster for free agency.

The Texas Rangers lost two more players from their 40-man roster to waiver claims on Thursday, as the club continues to churn players in preparation for free agency.

The team announced that infielder Andy Ibáñez was waived and claimed by the Detroit Tigers and that pitcher Tyson Miller was waived and claimed by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rangers traded utility player Nick Solak to the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations.

Those moves came a day after the Rangers made a move on Wednesday to bolster the back end of their starting rotation by trading reliever Kolby Allard for Atlanta starter Jake Odorizzi.

Ibáñez, who played third base, started the 2022 season with the Rangers. But by June he was at Triple-A Round Rock as the Rangers promoted infielders Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran to the 40-man roster. The Rangers also promoted No. 1 prospect Josh Jung in September.

Ibáñez batted .218/.273/.277/.550 in 40 games (26-for-119). He scored 13 runs, had 33 total bases, four doubles, one home run and nine RBI. He walked nine times, struck out 31 times and stole three bases. In the field, he played 25 games at third base, six at first base and two at second base. He was charged with five errors.

Miller didn’t reach Arlington until June, and even then had trouble sticking with the Rangers. He went up and down from Arlington to Round Rock throughout the campaign.

Miller went 1-2 with a 10.97 ERA in four games (two starts). He threw 10 2/3 innings, giving up 16 hits, 14 runs (13 earned) and one home run. He gave up eight walks and struck out eight. His opponent batting average was .348 and he had a 2.25 WHIP.

