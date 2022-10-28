Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Andy Ibanez

The third baseman started the season with the Rangers but finished the season in the minor leagues.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

IF Andy Ibáñez

Statistics for 2022: Ibáñez batted .218/.273/.277/.550 in 40 games (26-for-119). He scored 13 runs, had 33 total bases, four doubles, one home run and nine RBI. He walked nine times, struck out 31 times and stole three bases. In the field, he played 25 games at third base, six at first base and two at second base. He was charged with five errors.

Season Transactions: Ibáñez started the season with the Rangers. On June 5, the Rangers optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock. On June 7, the Rangers recalled him from Round Rock. On June 10, the Rangers sent him back to Round Rock. He remained at Round Rock for the rest of the season.

Season Summary: Ibáñez started the season as the starter at third base, in part because the organization’s prized prospect, third baseman, Josh Jung, was hurt. Ibáñez struggled offensively, barely hitting above .200 when the Rangers sent him down in early June. The Rangers called up Josh Smith, and after Smith was hurt, the Rangers called up Ezequiel Duran, sealing Ibáñez’s fate, at least for this season. With Round Rock he hit .255 with six home runs and 31 RBI.

Contract Status: Ibáñez remains under team control in 2023 and 2024 and isn’t eligible for arbitration until 2025.

What’s next: Well, third base is out with Jung now healthy and on the 40-man roster. Ibáñez will get a spring training invite and will spent that time trying to impress the Rangers into taking him on as a utility infielder or outfielder. The bat will have to get better.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.