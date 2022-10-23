Skip to main content

Bruce Bochy Gets Giants Reunion With Rangers in 2023

Major League Baseball's new schedule allows Rangers manager Bruce Bochy to face all his former teams in the same season.

Thanks to Major League Baseball’s new schedule format, new Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will have a reunion with every team he’s played for or managed in 2023 — including a trip back to the Bay Area.

The Rangers and MLB released the schedule earlier this year.

Bochy will lead the Rangers into Oracle Park from Aug. 11-13, the home of the San Francisco Giants, next season. Bochy managed the Giants from 2007-19, where he led them to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Bochy has been a part of Rangers-Giants matchups before, the most significant being the 2010 World Series, as San Francisco won in five games. Bochy’s hiring makes him the third manager in MLB history to later manage the team he beat in the World Series.

But it isn’t just the Giants. He led the San Diego Padres from 1995-2006. While Bochy saw the Padres regularly when he was leading the Giants — both are in the National League West — he and the Rangers will pay the Padres a visit from July 28-30 at Petco Park.

Bochy not only led San Diego, he played his final five MLB seasons with the Padres from 1983-87. Before that, he played one season for the New York Mets in 1982. He broke into the Majors with the Houston Astros in 1978 and played for the Astros until 1980.

The Rangers will pay the Mets a visit at Citi Field from Aug. 28-30.

Meanwhile, the Rangers and Astros will play each other 14 times as part of play in the American League West.

The Rangers host the Astros from June 30-July 3 and from Sept. 4-6.

The Rangers travel to Houston from April 14-16 and from July 24-26.

Bochy is the first manager the Rangers have hired that had World Series championship credentials as a manager. Before Friday, Bochy was serving as the manager of the French national team and as a special advisor to the Giants.

The Rangers began discussions with Bochy last week in Nashville. The only other candidate for the job was interim manager Tony Beasley.

Bochy is set to meet the local media on Monday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

