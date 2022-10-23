Bruce Bochy Gets Giants Reunion With Rangers in 2023
Thanks to Major League Baseball’s new schedule format, new Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will have a reunion with every team he’s played for or managed in 2023 — including a trip back to the Bay Area.
The Rangers and MLB released the schedule earlier this year.
Bochy will lead the Rangers into Oracle Park from Aug. 11-13, the home of the San Francisco Giants, next season. Bochy managed the Giants from 2007-19, where he led them to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.
Bochy has been a part of Rangers-Giants matchups before, the most significant being the 2010 World Series, as San Francisco won in five games. Bochy’s hiring makes him the third manager in MLB history to later manage the team he beat in the World Series.
But it isn’t just the Giants. He led the San Diego Padres from 1995-2006. While Bochy saw the Padres regularly when he was leading the Giants — both are in the National League West — he and the Rangers will pay the Padres a visit from July 28-30 at Petco Park.
Bochy not only led San Diego, he played his final five MLB seasons with the Padres from 1983-87. Before that, he played one season for the New York Mets in 1982. He broke into the Majors with the Houston Astros in 1978 and played for the Astros until 1980.
The Rangers will pay the Mets a visit at Citi Field from Aug. 28-30.
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Tekoah Roby
Tekoah Roby had a solid season for the Hickory Crawdads, with the high point being a rare pitching feat in August.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Take 3-0 ALCS Lead
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
MLB Manager Tracker: Blue Jays Make Hire
Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.
Meanwhile, the Rangers and Astros will play each other 14 times as part of play in the American League West.
The Rangers host the Astros from June 30-July 3 and from Sept. 4-6.
The Rangers travel to Houston from April 14-16 and from July 24-26.
Bochy is the first manager the Rangers have hired that had World Series championship credentials as a manager. Before Friday, Bochy was serving as the manager of the French national team and as a special advisor to the Giants.
The Rangers began discussions with Bochy last week in Nashville. The only other candidate for the job was interim manager Tony Beasley.
Bochy is set to meet the local media on Monday.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.