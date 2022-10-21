Social Media Reaction to Rangers Hiring Bruce Bochy

The Texas Rangers hired their 20th full-time manager, in this case three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy.

The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of Bruce Bochy as their new manager on Friday. Quickly, reaction came in on social media.

Dave Stewart reacted to the hiring. Stewart pitched for the Rangers from 1983-85 after being acquired in a 1983 deadline deal that netted the Los Angeles Dodgers Rick Honeycutt. Stewart didn't ascend until he joined the Oakland Athletics a few years later. He won three World Series championships as a player. He also served as the pitching coach of the San Diego Padres under Bochy, including the team's run to the 1998 World Series.

Howie Rose, the play-by-play voice of the New York Mets reacted to the news. The Mets are the current employer of former Rangers manager Buck Showalter.

T.R. Sullivan, a long-time Rangers beat write for both the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and MLB.com, noted just how big the hiring was in the contest of the history of the Rangers (as did this column at Inside the Rangers).

Chris Vannini, who covers college football for The Athletic, once covered baseball. He had a witty comment about Bochy's cranium.

One social media user posted a throwback to Bochy's playing days with the Houston Astros.

The Rangers expect to formally introduce Bochy at a press conference on Monday at Globe Life Field. Bochy and Rangers general manager Chris Young go back to San Diego, as Young played one season for the Padres under Bochy.

