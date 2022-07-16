Skip to main content

Rangers Suffer Another One-Run Loss to Mariners

Texas kept it close, got the game to extra innings but again found itself falling to the hottest team in baseball

The Texas Rangers don’t seem to have an answer for one-run games, extra innings or the Seattle Mariners, as they lost, 3-2, in 10 innings on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

The Mariners (50-42) continued their red-hot streak, winning their 13th straight game and remaining in one of the American League Wild Card spots with one game remaining before the All-Star Break.

The Rangers (41-48) lost their third straight game, absorbed their fifth loss in their last seven games and are now 1-5 at home in extra-inning games. The Rangers are also 5-20 in one-run games.

Seattle broke the tie in the 10th inning with a one-out RBI single by J.P. Crawford, who drove in Dan Haggerty. He was the ghost runner to start the inning and he stole third off Rangers reliever Brett Martin. The Rangers avoided further damage with a groundout double play by Adam Frazier.

Mariners reliever Matthew Festa struck out Jonah Heim, Kole Calhoun and Elier Hernandez in the bottom of the 10th to end the game.

The Rangers grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Nathaniel Lowe doubled, and Leody Taveras’ groundout advanced Lowe to third. He then scored on Jonah Heim’s single to center field. It was the only run the Rangers were able to get off of Mariners 10-game winner Logan Gilbert, who gave up four hits and a run in five innings.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) stands in the on deck circle against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Trade for Nationals’ Juan Soto: How Could it Work?

If history is any guide, a Texas trade for the Washington superstar would be a significant investment

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jul 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Continue Auditions for Starting Rotation

Texas is trying to find consistent options to go along with Martín Pérez and Jon Gray.

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago
2B0F4C59-B29A-447D-B51D-FC0AD37D7E72
Play

Deserving Decade: Can You Name the Texas Rangers All-Stars?

Rangers All-Stars, a Cowboys Top 10 QB, a Mavericks 'cheerleader' and a weather wind scam, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Spencer Howard started for the Rangers and went five innings for the second straight start, giving up five hits and two runs. He struck out three and had to work around five walks. The Mariners’ only runs off Howard came in the third on a two-run home run by Carlos Santana, a shot that gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead.

Hernandez, who was a late add to the lineup as the designated hitter when Brad Miller was scratched for right neck tightness, tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with his first Major League RBI. The outfielder, who spent a decade in minor league baseball before the Rangers called him up on Thursday, drove in Leody Taveras from second. Taveras doubled to lead off the inning.

The Rangers have just two games remaining until the All-Star Break. On Saturday at 3:05 p.m., the Rangers will start Spencer Howard, and on Sunday at 1:35 the Rangers will start Glenn Otto.

After that, most of the Rangers will have the next three days off. The exceptions are pitcher Martín Pérez and shortstop Corey Seager, who will head to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer and will participate in Monday’s home run derby.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Suffer Another One-Run Loss to Mariners

Texas kept it close, got the game to extra innings but again found itself falling to the hottest team in baseball

The Texas Rangers don’t seem to have an answer for one-run games, extra innings or the Seattle Mariners, as they lost, 3-2, in 10 innings on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

The Mariners (50-42) continued their red-hot streak, winning their 13th straight game and remaining in one of the American League Wild Card spots with one game remaining before the All-Star Break.

The Rangers (41-48) lost their third straight game, absorbed their fifth loss in their last seven games and are now 1-5 at home in extra-inning games. The Rangers are also 5-20 in one-run games.

Seattle broke the tie in the 10th inning with a one-out RBI single by J.P. Crawford, who drove in Dan Haggerty. He was the ghost runner to start the inning and he stole third off Rangers reliever Brett Martin. The Rangers avoided further damage with a groundout double play by Adam Frazier.

Mariners reliever Matthew Festa struck out Jonah Heim, Kole Calhoun and Elier Hernandez in the bottom of the 10th to end the game.

The Rangers grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Nathaniel Lowe doubled, and Leody Taveras’ groundout advanced Lowe to third. He then scored on Jonah Heim’s single to center field. It was the only run the Rangers were able to get off of Mariners 10-game winner Logan Gilbert, who gave up four hits and a run in five innings.

Spencer Howard started for the Rangers and went five innings for the second straight start, giving up five hits and two runs. He struck out three and had to work around five walks. The Mariners’ only runs off Howard came in the third on a two-run home run by Carlos Santana, a shot that gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead.

Hernandez, who was a late add to the lineup as the designated hitter when Brad Miller was scratched for right neck tightness, tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with his first Major League RBI. The outfielder, who spent a decade in minor league baseball before the Rangers called him up on Thursday, drove in Leody Taveras from second. Taveras doubled to lead off the inning.

The Rangers have just two games remaining until the All-Star Break. On Saturday at 3:05 p.m., the Rangers will start Spencer Howard, and on Sunday at 1:35 the Rangers will start Glenn Otto.

After that, most of the Rangers will have the next three days off. The exceptions are pitcher Martín Pérez and shortstop Corey Seager, who will head to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer and will participate in Monday’s home run derby.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) stands in the on deck circle against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade for Nationals’ Juan Soto: How Could it Work?

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Jul 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Continue Auditions for Starting Rotation

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
2B0F4C59-B29A-447D-B51D-FC0AD37D7E72
News

Deserving Decade: Can You Name the Texas Rangers All-Stars?

By Richie Whitt8 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Face Streaking Mariners

By Bri Amaranthus10 hours ago
Jul 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) reacts to striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Grand Slam Dooms Rangers In Loss to Mariners

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners 8, Rangers 3: Postgame Notes

By Inside The Rangers Staff20 hours ago
manfred
News

MLB Agrees to Settle Minor-League Suit for $185 Million

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pregame Notes: Can Rangers Slow Streaking Mariners?

By Bri AmaranthusJul 15, 2022