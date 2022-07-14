Skip to main content

Rangers Notes BREAKING: Corey Seager Named to All-Star Game

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday's matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers look to keep the positive momentum going as they open a four-game set Thursday against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. … and they’ll do so with a just-named All-Star.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will replace Toronto outfielder George Springer on the American League's All-Star Game roster, MLB announced Thursday.

Seager will therefore join starting pitcher Martin Perez as the Rangers' representatives for the All-Star festivities next week at Dodger Stadium, Seager’s former home ballpark before his 2022 signing with Texas.

Meanwhile …

Fresh off a win against the Oakland Athletics, Texas has won two straight series for just the second time this season.

AL West rival Seattle currently holds a Wild Card spot at 47-42 after sweeping the Washington Nationals in Wednesday's doubleheader. The Mariners are on a current 10-game winning streak.

In town for Big 12 football media days, first-year Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will throw the first pitch.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the Houston Astros and Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (41-45) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-42)

Thursday, July 14, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Martin Perez LHP (7-2, 2.72)

SEA: Marco Gonzales LHP (5-9, 3.24 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root NW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. Marcus Semien (R) 2B
  2. Corey Seager (L) SS
  3. Adolis Garcia (R) RF
  4. Jonah Heim (S) C
  5. Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
  6. Leody Taveras (S) CF
  7. Kole Calhoun (L) LF
  8. Elier Hernandez (R) DH
  9. Charlie Culberson (R) 3B

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

  1. Julio Rodriguez (R) CF
  2. Ty France (R) DH
  3. J.P. Crawford (L) SS
  4. Carlos Santana (S) 1B
  5. Eugenio Suarez (R) 3B
  6. Jesse Winker (L) LF
  7. Cal Raleigh (S) C
  8. Dylan Moore (R) 2B
  9. Sam Haggerty (S) RF

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Mariners.

-

In the News

MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Take ‘Holliday’

Rangers Infielder is American League Player of The Week

Did Rangers Adolis Garcia's July Downturn Cost Him All-Star Game Nod?

Rangers Catcher Falls Short of All-Star Game Nod

Twins Use Long Ball to Beat Rangers and Avoid Sweep

Rangers Martin Pérez Named to AL All-Star Team

Joey Gallo Trade Talk: Should Texas Rangers Take Him Back from Yankees?

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle)

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

