Rangers Newest All-Star in Home Run Derby

Texas' homer leader will be the No. 3 seed for the Derby on Monday in Los Angeles.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will participate in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby on Monday in Los Angeles.

The announcement came just hours after Seager was selected as an injury replacement for Toronto shortstop George Springer. The derby will begin at 7 p.m. CT.

Seager will join starting pitcher Martín Pérez as Rangers representatives for All-Star festivities at Dodger Stadium. Seager previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers before his offseason signing with Texas.

Seager led the Dodgers to the 2020 championship and was named the MVP of the World Series.

This is the third career All-Star selection for Seager, who was on the National League roster as a reserve in both 2016 (San Diego) and 2017 (Miami) while with the Dodgers.

Seager will be the No. 3 seed and square off with the Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez in the first round. The other seeds are No. 1 Kyle Schwarber of Philadelphia against No. 8 Albert Pujols of St. Louis, No. 4 Juan Soto of Washington against No. 5 José Ramírez of Cleveland and No. 2 Pete Alonso of the New York Mets against No. 7 Ronald Acuña Jr. of Atlanta.

Seager entered Thursday’s game with Seattle batting .245/.321/.467 with 21 home runs and 48 RBI. Seager was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday after hitting .500.

Earlier this week, Seager set a career-high with five straight games with a home run. In doing so, he became the first Rangers shortstop to have five straight games with a home run and the first Major Leaguer to accomplish the feat this season.

Seager also went into Thursday’s game with at least on RBI in six straight games, which was the longest for a Rangers player since 2017, when Adrián Beltré and Nomar Mazara both did it.

Seager drove in a run in the bottom of the first on Thursday, as he extended his streak to seven straight games, making him the fourth player in the Majors to accomplish that feat this season and the first Rangers hitter to accomplish the feat since Rougned Odor did it in 2016.

