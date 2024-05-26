Corey Seager Belts Two More Homers, Texas Rangers Snap 6-Game Losing Streak
Corey Seager homered twice, his fifth time to homer in the past six games, to lead the Texas Rangers over the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Sunday afternoon at Target Field.
The Rangers snapped a season-high six-game losing streak and avoided being swept in consecutive series for the first time in 2024. They finished their road trip 1-5. They host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a two-game set on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
Seager is batting over .400 with eight RBI and is slugging 1.167% over the past seven games.
Gerson Garabito gave the Rangers three-plus solid innings in a spot start, and the bullpen secured the win with a solid performance, including two scoreless innings from Jacob Latz and a perfect final 2.1 innings from Jose Leclerc.
Three thoughts from Sunday:
1. Homer Stretch
The Rangers have homered in 11 consecutive games, tied with the Red Sox for the longest stretch in the Majors this season. Texas has 15 homers in the 11 games, including seven from Corey Seager. Seager has homered in five of the past six games.
2. Gerson Garabito's Debut
Right-hander Gerson Garabito made his MLB debut after being called up from Triple-A Round Rock to make Sunday's start. Garabito, 28, who was signed by the club to a minor league deal in December, pitched well. He held the Twins to a run on two hits and four walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out two. Right-hander Shaun Anderson was designated for assignment to make room on the Rangers' 40-man roster.
3. Up Next
The Rangers are off Monday before starting a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers have not named a starting pitcher as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The D-Backs will start right-handers Brandon Pfaadt (2-3, 4.05) and Ryne Nelson (3-3, 6.03). Jack Leiter would seem to be an option for Tuesday's start. He last pitched for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
