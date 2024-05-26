Inside The Rangers

Corey Seager Belts Two More Homers, Texas Rangers Snap 6-Game Losing Streak

Corey Seager has homered in five of the past six games. The Texas Rangers scored more than four runs for the first time since May 8 to beat the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Stefan Stevenson

May 12, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
May 12, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager homered twice, his fifth time to homer in the past six games, to lead the Texas Rangers over the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

The Rangers snapped a season-high six-game losing streak and avoided being swept in consecutive series for the first time in 2024. They finished their road trip 1-5. They host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a two-game set on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

Seager is batting over .400 with eight RBI and is slugging 1.167% over the past seven games.

Gerson Garabito gave the Rangers three-plus solid innings in a spot start, and the bullpen secured the win with a solid performance, including two scoreless innings from Jacob Latz and a perfect final 2.1 innings from Jose Leclerc.

Three thoughts from Sunday:

1. Homer Stretch

May 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout on a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout on a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have homered in 11 consecutive games, tied with the Red Sox for the longest stretch in the Majors this season. Texas has 15 homers in the 11 games, including seven from Corey Seager. Seager has homered in five of the past six games.

2. Gerson Garabito's Debut

May 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Santana (30) starts his slide into home as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) awaits the throw during the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Santana (30) starts his slide into home as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) awaits the throw during the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports / Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Gerson Garabito made his MLB debut after being called up from Triple-A Round Rock to make Sunday's start. Garabito, 28, who was signed by the club to a minor league deal in December, pitched well. He held the Twins to a run on two hits and four walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out two. Right-hander Shaun Anderson was designated for assignment to make room on the Rangers' 40-man roster.

3. Up Next

May 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter (35) throws during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter (35) throws during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers are off Monday before starting a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers have not named a starting pitcher as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The D-Backs will start right-handers Brandon Pfaadt (2-3, 4.05) and Ryne Nelson (3-3, 6.03). Jack Leiter would seem to be an option for Tuesday's start. He last pitched for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.