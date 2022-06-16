Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Begin Four-Game Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday’s matchup between Texas and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park

The Texas Rangers failed to claim a series win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday, but they get little time to dwell on it. The Rangers are in Detroit to face the Tigers for four games, and the opener is Thursday night. Here’s everything you need to know, including the activation of a Rangers reliever.

Texas Rangers (29-33) at Detroit Tigers (24-38)

Thursday, June 16, 2022

6:10 PM CT

Comerica Park | Detroit, MI

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (4-2, 2.18)

Vs

DET: RHP Beau Brieske (1-5, 4.34)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Detroit Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. LF Kole Calhoun

5. C Jonah Heim

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. DH Brad Miller

9. CF Leody Taveras

-

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

1. RF Victor Reyes

2. CF Willi Castro

3. DH Miguel Cabrera

4. SS Javier Báez

5. LF Robbie Grossman

6. 2B Jonathan Schoop

7. 1B Spencer Torkelson

8. 3B Harold Castro

9. C Eric Haase

-

-

Transactions

June 16

Rangers activated P Brett Martin (COVID-19 related injury list)

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is on an injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple A Round Rock. He can be activated any time.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture) on 10-day IL (June 13). He is eligible to return on June 23, but he had surgery and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

DH Mitch Garver, P Glenn Otto and OF Steele Walker are all on the COVID-19 related IL.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.

