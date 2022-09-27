Skip to main content

Rangers Affiliate Frisco RoughRiders On Verge of Title

The Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate has a 1-0 lead in the Texas League Championship Series, which continues on Tuesday.

The Frisco RoughRiders are one win away from winning the Texas League title as they prepare for Game 2 of the championship series on Tuesday in Wichita.

The RoughRiders, who swept San Antonio to win the South Division Championship Series, defeated the Wind Surge 11-3 on Sunday night at Riders Stadium.

Frisco, the Texas Rangers’ Double-A franchise, features some of the top prospects in the Rangers organization. Many of them contributed to Sunday’s victory.

Infielder Jonathan Ornelas, the Rangers’ No. 22 prospect per MLB.com, had four hits and scored two runs against Wichita, as catcher Scott Capers had two home runs.

Outfielder Evan Carter, who was named the Rangers Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America, drew four walks on Sunday.

Second baseman Justin Foscue, who is the Rangers’ No. 5 prospect, went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Articles_Rangers_09-21-2022_01
Play

Tom Grieve: 'Meaningful' Rangers Career

"Mr. Ranger" gets his due during a pregame ceremony Sunday that was 56 years in the making.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Guardians 10, Rangers 4

Texas gets swept by Cleveland as the Rangers celebrate franchise icon Tom Grieve.

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

PREVIEW: Rangers Slugger Back for Guardians Finale

The Texas Rangers celebrate Tom Grieve in series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

By Matthew Postins

Other Top 30 prospects like outfielders Thomas Saggese and Aaron Zavala, and infielder Luisangel Acuña, were in the starting lineup.

Mason Englert, who is now the Rangers’ No. 30 prospect, started and threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up just three hits and a run while walking three hitters. He also struck out three.

Several RoughRiders were announced as part of the Arizona Fall League rosters on Friday. So once they’re done with the Texas League postseason, they’ll head to the Rangers’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., to begin play there. Those players include Acuña and Zavala, along with Trevor Hauver, pitcher Nick Starr and pitcher Grant Wolfram

Also on the AFL list are first-round pick and pitcher Kumar Rocker.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers Affiliate Frisco RoughRiders On Verge of Title

The Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate has a 1-0 lead in the Texas League Championship Series, which continues on Tuesday.

The Frisco RoughRiders are one win away from winning the Texas League title as they prepare for Game 2 of the championship series on Tuesday in Wichita.

The RoughRiders, who swept San Antonio to win the South Division Championship Series, defeated the Wind Surge 11-3 on Sunday night at Riders Stadium.

Frisco, the Texas Rangers’ Double-A franchise, features some of the top prospects in the Rangers organization. Many of them contributed to Sunday’s victory.

Infielder Jonathan Ornelas, the Rangers’ No. 22 prospect per MLB.com, had four hits and scored two runs against Wichita, as catcher Scott Capers had two home runs.

Outfielder Evan Carter, who was named the Rangers Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America, drew four walks on Sunday.

Second baseman Justin Foscue, who is the Rangers’ No. 5 prospect, went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored.

Other Top 30 prospects like outfielders Thomas Saggese and Aaron Zavala, and infielder Luisangel Acuña, were in the starting lineup.

Mason Englert, who is now the Rangers’ No. 30 prospect, started and threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up just three hits and a run while walking three hitters. He also struck out three.

Several RoughRiders were announced as part of the Arizona Fall League rosters on Friday. So once they’re done with the Texas League postseason, they’ll head to the Rangers’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., to begin play there. Those players include Acuña and Zavala, along with Trevor Hauver, pitcher Nick Starr and pitcher Grant Wolfram

Also on the AFL list are first-round pick and pitcher Kumar Rocker.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Articles_Rangers_09-21-2022_01
News

Tom Grieve: 'Meaningful' Rangers Career

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Guardians 10, Rangers 4

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

PREVIEW: Rangers Slugger Back for Guardians Finale

By Matthew Postins
Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Guardians 4, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) follows thru on a solo home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose Second Straight to Guardians

By Matthew Postins
Sep 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run and the 700th of his career against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Albert Pujols Celebrates 700 With Adrian Beltre

By Matthew Postins
Sep 20, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (21) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners, Luis Castillo Reportedly Have New Deal

By Matthew Postins
Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers P Dane Dunning Set for Surgery

By Matthew Postins