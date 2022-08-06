Skip to main content

Rangers Introduce Kumar Rocker

The latest first-round pick joins an organization that is already brimming with high-level pitching in its farm system.

The Texas Rangers don’t appear to be in a hurry to drop Kumar Rocker into the crucible of minor-league baseball.

The Rangers introduced Rocker to the media earlier this week at Globe Life Field before first pitch of series opener with the Chicago White Sox. In that game, two former first-round picks made their Major League debuts — pitcher Cole Ragans and outfielder Bubba Thompson.

Even though Rocker spent part of 2022 with the independent Tri-City Valley Cats of the Frontier League, the Rangers will start him in Arizona to build up for instructional league, per The Dallas Morning News.

Rocker was the Rangers’ first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. His selection was a surprise to many, as Rocker was the New York Mets’ first-round pick in 2021, but he went unsigned after the Mets were uncertain about his medicals. That left Rocker to train for any professional opportunity he could get, which is when the Tri-City opportunity came up.

Rocker showed he had top-end speed on his fastball at Tri-City, hitting 99 mph on the radar gun. He made five starts with Tri-City Valley, going 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA (three earned runs in 20 innings pitched) and four walks against 32 strikeouts (14.4 strikeouts per nine innings).

But none of that means the Rangers are in a rush to accelerate him through their system.

Rocker pitched at Vanderbilt with the Rangers’ first-round pick last season, Jack Leiter, who didn’t pitch in the Texas system last season. He returned to Vanderbilt to continue his education. That seemed to suit the Rangers, as Leiter was coming off an appearance in the College World Series.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Seek Series Lead vs. White Sox

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday's matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.

By Inside The Rangers Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Postgame Notes: White Sox 2, Rangers 1

Texas drops to 1-4 on current homestand after Friday's loss to Chicago.

By Inside The Rangers Staff15 hours ago
15 hours ago
vin jackie
Play

Rangers Desperate Rallying Cry: Jesus Take The ... Mound?

Our Russell and Scully, a Rangers' "revival", Cowboys' high "Barr", Mavs' skinny Luka and the law of consequences. All that and more in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie WhittAug 5, 2022 11:40 AM EDT
Aug 5, 2022 11:40 AM EDT

Texas did start Leiter at Double-A this season, and he’s remained at Frisco. It’s not clear if Rocker, who won a national title at Vanderbilt in 2019, will get the same treatment.

What is clear is that that Rocker is joining at Rangers farm system brimming with pitching talent.

As of Aug. 4, 13 of the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, were pitchers. That doesn’t include Rocker. Leiter is the system’s No. 1 overall prospect. Ragans, who started on Thursday for Texas and was a 2016 first-round pick, is No. 29.

In between the two are Cole Winn (No. 5), Owen White (No. 6), Ricky Vanasco (No. 12), Tekoah Roby (No. 13), Antoine Kelly (No. 15), Cody Bradford (No. 19), Zak Kent (No. 20), Mitch Bratt (No. 22), Dane Acker (No. 23), A.J. Alexy (No. 24) and Yerry Rodriguez (No. 25). Kelly is a recent addition. He was one of two players the Rangers received for relief pitcher Matt Bush in a trade on Monday.

Rocker will likely slot into the Top 30 once he moves into the Rangers’ system. But there’s plenty of competition for him to overcome to get a shot at the Majors.

It’s the luxury the Rangers have as they introduce Rocker to the minors. He has the potential to be a great option. He’s just not the only one.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Introduce Kumar Rocker

The latest first-round pick joins an organization that is already brimming with high-level pitching in its farm system.

The Texas Rangers don’t appear to be in a hurry to drop Kumar Rocker into the crucible of minor-league baseball.

The Rangers introduced Rocker to the media earlier this week at Globe Life Field before first pitch of series opener with the Chicago White Sox. In that game, two former first-round picks made their Major League debuts — pitcher Cole Ragans and outfielder Bubba Thompson.

Even though Rocker spent part of 2022 with the independent Tri-City Valley Cats of the Frontier League, the Rangers will start him in Arizona to build up for instructional league, per The Dallas Morning News.

Rocker was the Rangers’ first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. His selection was a surprise to many, as Rocker was the New York Mets’ first-round pick in 2021, but he went unsigned after the Mets were uncertain about his medicals. That left Rocker to train for any professional opportunity he could get, which is when the Tri-City opportunity came up.

Rocker showed he had top-end speed on his fastball at Tri-City, hitting 99 mph on the radar gun. He made five starts with Tri-City Valley, going 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA (three earned runs in 20 innings pitched) and four walks against 32 strikeouts (14.4 strikeouts per nine innings).

But none of that means the Rangers are in a rush to accelerate him through their system.

Rocker pitched at Vanderbilt with the Rangers’ first-round pick last season, Jack Leiter, who didn’t pitch in the Texas system last season. He returned to Vanderbilt to continue his education. That seemed to suit the Rangers, as Leiter was coming off an appearance in the College World Series.

Texas did start Leiter at Double-A this season, and he’s remained at Frisco. It’s not clear if Rocker, who won a national title at Vanderbilt in 2019, will get the same treatment.

What is clear is that that Rocker is joining at Rangers farm system brimming with pitching talent.

As of Aug. 4, 13 of the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, were pitchers. That doesn’t include Rocker. Leiter is the system’s No. 1 overall prospect. Ragans, who started on Thursday for Texas and was a 2016 first-round pick, is No. 29.

In between the two are Cole Winn (No. 5), Owen White (No. 6), Ricky Vanasco (No. 12), Tekoah Roby (No. 13), Antoine Kelly (No. 15), Cody Bradford (No. 19), Zak Kent (No. 20), Mitch Bratt (No. 22), Dane Acker (No. 23), A.J. Alexy (No. 24) and Yerry Rodriguez (No. 25). Kelly is a recent addition. He was one of two players the Rangers received for relief pitcher Matt Bush in a trade on Monday.

Rocker will likely slot into the Top 30 once he moves into the Rangers’ system. But there’s plenty of competition for him to overcome to get a shot at the Majors.

It’s the luxury the Rangers have as they introduce Rocker to the minors. He has the potential to be a great option. He’s just not the only one.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Seek Series Lead vs. White Sox

By Inside The Rangers Staff3 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: White Sox 2, Rangers 1

By Inside The Rangers Staff15 hours ago
vin jackie
News

Rangers Desperate Rallying Cry: Jesus Take The ... Mound?

By Richie WhittAug 5, 2022 11:40 AM EDT
Aug 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers Starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
News

Can Rangers Keep Momentum vs. White Sox?

By Bri Amaranthus4 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) is congratulated by first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after bunting for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bubba Thompson Makes Rangers Debut

By Matthew PostinsAug 5, 2022 12:10 AM EDT
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in his MLB debut at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cole Ragans Debuts in Rangers Victory

By Matthew PostinsAug 4, 2022 11:51 PM EDT
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 3, White Sox 2

By Matthew PostinsAug 4, 2022 11:25 PM EDT
Nolan Ryan / Robin Ventura
News

Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan's Legendary Beatdown of Robin Ventura

By Chris Halicke and Matthew PostinsAug 4, 2022 1:00 PM EDT