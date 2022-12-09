Skip to main content

Jacob deGrom: '30 or More Starts' for Rangers

Jacob deGrom knows he's missed time the past two seasons due to injuries, but his goal is to make every start in 2023 and beyond.

Jacob deGrom is 34 years old. He can’t do anything about that.

Durability is going to be a question anytime a team signs a pitcher that age to a five-year contract, no matter their history. deGrom’s five-year, $185 million deal invites that level of scrutiny. So does his recent injury history

deGrom made it clear that he has one goal during his time with the Rangers.

“The goal is to go out there and make 30-plus stars every year,” deGrom said.

That has been an issue the past three seasons for the New York Mets, though he can’t be blamed for only making 12 starts in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In 2021 deGrom made just 15 starts, but he made the National League All-Star team and finished with a 7-2 record with a 1.08 ERA. He even finished ninth in Cy Young voting, even though elbow inflammation ended his season shortly after the All-Star Break.

Last season deGrom had a stress reaction in his right scapula during spring training and wasn’t able to pitch until August. It’s not a common injury, and deGrom made that point on Thursday.

“It was a weird injury, but I was able to finish the year strong and the goal is to go out there and take the ball every fifth day for the Texas Rangers and put us in the best position I can to win those games,” deGrom said.

deGrom joined the Mets for their run to the postseason and finished 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA.

During his press conference with Texas, he didn’t really address what he had done the past two seasons to help mitigate those injuries. But his 2021 and 2022 injuries really don’t line up with his injury history earlier in his career.

Before the pandemic, deGrom was a durable pitcher. He made 30 or more starts in four of his first six seasons, including his two Cy Young years of 2018 (10-9, 32 starts) and 2019 (11-8, 32 starts). He spent time on the injured list three times from 2014-19.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after hitting a RBI single in the fourth inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Brandon Nimmo Returns to Mets

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Jacob deGrom Impressed by 2021 Rangers Spending Spree

The Rangers' commitment to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last season didn't go unnoticed by Jacob deGrom.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) takes the field before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Jacob deGrom Goal for Rangers: 'World Series'

The two-time Cy Young winner is determined to take the Texas Rangers to new heights.

By Matthew Postins

Now, deGrom is coming off of a stretch in which he’s made fewer than 20 starts in each of his last three seasons.

He knows there will be scrutiny. But deGrom won’t be the only one.

Four of the Rangers’ five projected starters missed significant time last year due to injury.

Jon Gray missed more than two months with three different injuries, most notably a strained oblique in August that derailed a quality two-month stretch from the club’s top pitching acquisition of last offseason.

Jake Odorizzi missed two months due to injury with the Houston Astros and was later traded to Atlanta.

Andrew Heaney — signed during the Winter Meetings — has a long injury history and missed a good portion of the 2022 season due to injuries with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Martín Pérez was the only one of the five to make every start last season.

The Rangers will be counting on that kind of durability from deGrom, and not just in 2023.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Jacob deGrom: '30 or More Starts' for Rangers

Jacob deGrom knows he's missed time the past two seasons due to injuries, but his goal is to make every start in 2023 and beyond.

Jacob deGrom is 34 years old. He can’t do anything about that.

Durability is going to be a question anytime a team signs a pitcher that age to a five-year contract, no matter their history. deGrom’s five-year, $185 million deal invites that level of scrutiny. So does his recent injury history

deGrom made it clear that he has one goal during his time with the Rangers.

“The goal is to go out there and make 30-plus stars every year,” deGrom said.

That has been an issue the past three seasons for the New York Mets, though he can’t be blamed for only making 12 starts in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In 2021 deGrom made just 15 starts, but he made the National League All-Star team and finished with a 7-2 record with a 1.08 ERA. He even finished ninth in Cy Young voting, even though elbow inflammation ended his season shortly after the All-Star Break.

Last season deGrom had a stress reaction in his right scapula during spring training and wasn’t able to pitch until August. It’s not a common injury, and deGrom made that point on Thursday.

“It was a weird injury, but I was able to finish the year strong and the goal is to go out there and take the ball every fifth day for the Texas Rangers and put us in the best position I can to win those games,” deGrom said.

deGrom joined the Mets for their run to the postseason and finished 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA.

During his press conference with Texas, he didn’t really address what he had done the past two seasons to help mitigate those injuries. But his 2021 and 2022 injuries really don’t line up with his injury history earlier in his career.

Before the pandemic, deGrom was a durable pitcher. He made 30 or more starts in four of his first six seasons, including his two Cy Young years of 2018 (10-9, 32 starts) and 2019 (11-8, 32 starts). He spent time on the injured list three times from 2014-19.

Now, deGrom is coming off of a stretch in which he’s made fewer than 20 starts in each of his last three seasons.

He knows there will be scrutiny. But deGrom won’t be the only one.

Four of the Rangers’ five projected starters missed significant time last year due to injury.

Jon Gray missed more than two months with three different injuries, most notably a strained oblique in August that derailed a quality two-month stretch from the club’s top pitching acquisition of last offseason.

Jake Odorizzi missed two months due to injury with the Houston Astros and was later traded to Atlanta.

Andrew Heaney — signed during the Winter Meetings — has a long injury history and missed a good portion of the 2022 season due to injuries with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Martín Pérez was the only one of the five to make every start last season.

The Rangers will be counting on that kind of durability from deGrom, and not just in 2023.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after hitting a RBI single in the fourth inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Brandon Nimmo Returns to Mets

By Matthew Postins
Sep 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jacob deGrom Impressed by 2021 Rangers Spending Spree

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) takes the field before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jacob deGrom Goal for Rangers: 'World Series'

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers / Toronto Blue Jays / Cole Hamels
News

Former Rangers Starter Wants to Pitch Again

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Lose Pitching Prospect to Rule V Draft

By Matthew Postins
Aug 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (right) tags out Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) as Haniger tries to score during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Target to Join Giants

By Matthew Postins
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Rise in MLB Draft Lottery

By Matthew Postins
Aug 24, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (28) throws in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Heaney Aims to Reach Potential

By Matthew Postins