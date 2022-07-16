Grand Slam Dooms Rangers In Loss to Mariners

Texas fell behind early and nearly overcame a four-run deficit before a four-run eighth inning allowed Seattle to win its 12th straight

The Texas Rangers find themselves limping toward the All-Star Break, as they lost to the Seattle Mariners, 8-3, on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (41-47) have now lost four of their last six games, and eight of their last 12, as they fall further out of the American League Wild Card race. The Mariners (49-42) won their 12th straight game and have ridden that wave into the second AL Wild Card spot.

The Rangers had cut a 4-0 deficit to a 4-3 deficit entering the eighth inning before the Mariners loaded the bases with no one out against Rangers reliever A.J. Alexy. Rangers manager Chris Woodward brought in Jose Leclerc, who struck out Dylan Moore and Sam Haggerty before giving up a grand slam to center field to Julio Rodríguez on a 3-2 pitch.

Rodríguez, a leading candidate for AL Rookie of the Year, ended up going 2-for-5 with 5 RBI.

The Rangers have just two games remaining until the All-Star Break. On Saturday at 3:05 p.m., the Rangers will start Spencer Howard, and on Sunday at 1:35 the Rangers will start Glenn Otto.

After that, most of the Rangers will have the next three days off. The exceptions are pitcher Martín Pérez and shortstop Corey Seager, who will head to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer and will participate in Monday’s home run derby.

Seager warmed up for the derby on Friday with a solo home run in the sixth inning, which was his 22nd home run of the season and the eighth straight game in which he’s driven a run.

Leody Taveras added a two-run home run in the seventh inning off Mariners starter and defending AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (8-6). Otherwise, the Rangers struck out 17 times against Mariners pitching.

Seattle scored three runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth off Rangers reliever Taylor Hearn (4-6). Two of those runs, however, were unearned.

Hearn was making his first appearance with the Rangers since he was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on June 25. The plan was to use Bush as an ‘opener’ and give the ball to Hearn.

Jesse Winker, Cam Raleigh and Adam Frazier each had two hits for the Mariners. Taveras and Charlie Culberson were the only Rangers with two hits.

