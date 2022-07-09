Long Balls Spark Rangers Comeback Over Twins

The ball was flying out of Globe Life Field on Saturday after, as the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins combined for five home runs in the middle game of a three-game set.

But it was a triple from Marcus Semien that proved the difference in another Texas comeback win.

The Rangers came back from a three-run deficit for the second straight game and won 9-7 over the Twins. Texas won 6-5 on Friday after being down 3-0.

The Rangers erased a 6-3 deficit with as Corey Seager and Semien left the yard in the critical fourth inning. Texas improved to 39-43 and 2-0 to start a 10-game homestand.

The go-ahead rally in the eighth was courtesy of a ball not clearing the fence. With one out and Leody Taveras at second, Semien slapped a sinking live drive that Minnesota left fielder Nick Gordan charged and dove for. The ball hit short of his glove and bounced back to the ball, allowing Taveras to score easily for an 8-7 lead and Semien to cruise into third.

Mitch Garver, who is having season-ending surgery Monday, followed with a single to score Semien with an insurance run. Brett Martin pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Semien finished 2-4, including his 11th home run, scored twice and had four RBI.

The Rangers struck first in the second. Nathaniel Lowe led off with a walk followed by Jonah Heim’s single to left. Kole Calhoun cleared the bases with a 386-foot shot to left-center, his 11th home run of the season.

Texas was in position for an even bigger inning with runners at first and second with one out, but Charlie Culberson was thrown out trying to steal and Garver lined out to end the inning.

The Twins (47-40) responded with a six-run fourth powered by long balls from Jose Miranda and Gary Sanchez. The three- and two-run shots off Martin Perez put the visitors up. Byron Buxton added a two-out double to drive another run for a 6-3 advantage.

That edge didn’t last the inning. Semien drilled a 412-foot bomb to left in the bottom of the fourth with Taveras and Culberson on base to tie it 6-6. Seager followed with his 18th homer – a solo shot to center – to give the Rangers back the led.

Seager’s blast chased Twins starter Devin Smeltzer.

Perez went six innings in one of his least effective starts of the season, but the Texas ace left with the lead. Perez took a no-decision as his ERA went from 2.34 to 2.72 after giving up six earned runs.

The series concludes Sunday with a 1:35 p.m. CT first pitch. Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.15) takes the mound, with fellow righty RHP Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.50) countering for Minnesota.