'From That Point, We Started Rolling.' Memorable Moment Stems From Ron Washington's Low Point With Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON — Ron Washington returned to Arlington as a Major League manager on Friday, his first since resigning from the Texas Rangers in September 2014.
Washington was named the Los Angeles Angels manager in November — his first managerial job since resigning as the Rangers skipper in September 2014 after nearly eight seasons. He led the Rangers to their first two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, where they lost to Bruce Bochy's San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.
"It's going great. Get to come back here to play the World Champion," Washington said before Friday's series opener. "It's always nice to come back here. I'm happy to be here and hope that we can continue to play good baseball."
Washington has been back to Arlington multiple times as a coach with the Oakland Athletics (2015-2016) and the Atlanta Braves (2017-2023). He still owns his house in Arlington and was busy maxing out his ticket allotment for friends and family for this weekend series.
"It's all taken care of all the way through Sunday. So I'm done," he joked. "You want to write me a check?"
When asked about the memories returning when he's back in Arlington, Washington first offered a broad answer before zeroing in on a specific moment from the 2010 season.
"The biggest memory that floats back is watching those guys grow and become champions," he said. "And when I had my issue in 2010. I was talking to the team, and Michael Young stood up and said, 'Skip, I got your back.' And from that point, we started rolling."
Washington was referring to reports that surfaced during spring training that he tested positive for cocaine during the 2009 season.
The 2010 Rangers won the American League West by nine games and reached the franchise's first World Series.
"I just was enjoying watching those guys grow and play the game the way we love to play the game. It was them. It wasn't me," he said. "That's what I enjoyed the most."
Washington said he enjoys matching wits with Bochy, who is now in his second season managing the Rangers.
"It's tough managing against Boch. Every time I had an opportunity to be in a must-win game against Bochy, it didn't work out," Washington said. "I just love talking to him because he brings a lot of wisdom, intelligence, and credibility. He's such a great baseball man. And he's always willing to share. That's what I love the most about him."
