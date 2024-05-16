One Quick Fix to Get Texas Rangers on Track
The Texas Rangers have experienced plenty in their defense of their first World Series title, chief among them a rash of injuries that have devastated the pitching staff.
Yet, the Rangers are hanging around .500 and near the top of the American League West. Texas (23-22) went into Thursday trailing the Seattle Mariners (24-20) by 1.5 games for the division lead.
That’s not a bad position considering the health of the Rangers, but the cure for what ails the reigning champs may not just be getting their big guns back on the field.
It may be getting their big bats back in the swing. MLB.com put together a list of one quick fix every team needs to take the next step.
The fix for the Rangers: Wake up the bats.
With 13 players on the injured list, the Rangers need to heal up above all else. But that's not exactly a quick fix. What they need immediately is more production out of those on the field. Manager Bruce Bochy said it after they were swept by the Rockies on Sunday: This offense is in a funk. Not much changed through the first two games this week as Texas scored four combined runs against the Guardians and has plated 10 runs during its five-game losing skid. If there is a silver lining, it’s that Corey Seager has shown a few signs of snapping out of his prolonged slump. He owns a .512 slugging percentage and an .859 OPS through his previous 11 games.- MLB.com
Texas opens a three-game series against the AL West rival Los Angeles Angels (16-28) on Friday at Globe Life Field with Andrew Heaney (0-4, 4.39) looking for his first win of the season.
You can follow Art Garcia on X @ArtGarcia92.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.